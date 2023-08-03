Why it's such a good corn season this year in Ontario
There's no shortage of corn this year in southern Ontario, thanks to some favourable growing conditions this season.
According to Shelley Hanes, the owner of Hanes Corn Maze in Dundas, the right amounts of rain, sunshine and heat has helped corn stalks grow faster than other years.
"Nothing grows in dry conditions, [it] needs water and sunshine and heat. So this year, we're very lucky," Hanes said.
Corn being sold at the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market on Aug. 3. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)
According to the Eric D. Soulis Memorial Weather Station at the University of Waterloo, last month was the wettest July since 2014. Most of the month also saw temperatures in the high 20s.
Hanes said corn growth was well above knee high before the fourth of July this year. Adding the weather this summer has been almost opposite to last year.
"[it was] very dry last year. We had a lot of crops that just didn't produce. It was hardly worth running the combine over to get anything," Hanes said.
Hanes was able to open her corn maze earlier than usual because of the quick growth. She has already created the corn maze this year, using a seven wonders of the world theme for customers.
"You'll bring your phone, and QR codes actually take you down from Google Earth, and you'll actually see the seven wonders at the different checkpoints," Hanes said.
Corn for sale at the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)
At the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market, there is no shortage of corn being sold by vendors. Customers have been able to buy in bulk and are seeing some lower prices than other years.
"This guy here, I think stepped over the line. It's $1 each for the candy corn. I bought 10, and then he threw in about six that he told me are good for stir fry. So, I think I've come out ahead," Edward Avery, who bought corn at the market said. "It's fresh, it's right off the stock, and it's very good. Very tasty."
Other customers at the market were excited to get their fill of corn on Thursday.
"We usually, about every other day, have corn when it's out," Aimee Wyman said.
According to Grain Farmers of Ontario’s latest Market Trends Report on July 24, “it looks to be a very big corn yield” in the province, but it could be reduced if August sees very hot dry conditions.
