Why an unvaccinated former healthcare worker is hopeful she could get her job back
A former Grand River Hospital (GRH) employee is encouraged by an recent arbitrator’s ruling that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get two COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated.
Their termination was deemed unreasonable and “nurses intent on remaining unvaccinated are a small minority everywhere but their employee rights may not be ignored,” wrote Justice James Hayes, in his Feb. 28 decision.
Krista Ruddy was a medical lab technician who was originally placed on unpaid leave in 2021 after deciding not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
She was eventually fired and was forced to find work elsewhere. She traded in her medical scrubs for a safety vest as she transitioned to more blue-collar work, unable to find a job in her field.
“I loved my job,” Ruddy told CTV News. “I applied to multiple hospitals, but as soon as I said that I wasn’t vaccinated, they said ‘OK, thank you so much for letting us know. Well-wishes on your journey.’”
But now there is renewed hope on that journey. While Ruddy is not a registered nurse, she was let go for reasons that are very similar to the group of Quinte Health nurses who were the subjects of the recent ruling.
“This opens the door for everyone. It’s not just the nurses, but this opens a huge door for everybody,” she said.
Ruddy’s arbitration isn’t until 2025, but she is hoping for a similar outcome. She said she wants to help out in any way, knowing hospitals across the province are understaffed. That was underscored after recently seeing her father suffer from a lack of care at an Ontario hospital before passing away.
“He wasn’t cared for. And I witnessed other people not being care for properly,” Ruddy said.
She adds she would go back to the field she loves if given the chance.
“Absolutely. Maybe not that hospital in particular, but I would go back to a hospital because that’s where I feel like I need to be.”
CTV News contacted GRH to ask how this decision may impact the hospital going forward and whether there are any concerns.
“This arbitration decision affects Quinte Health hospitals. Therefore, Grand River Hospital is not involved in this decision,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.
Ruddy feels the decision does involve every hospital and says help is needed across the board. It’s something she is focused on bringing back to the table.
“I can’t wait for the opportunity to go back.”
CTV News reached out to OPSEU, the union that represents medical lab professionals, like Ruddy. We also reached out to the Ontario Nurses’ Association. Neither responded before deadline.
With files from CTV National News
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
BREAKING Two dead, one injured in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Toronto police's homicide squad is investgating after two males were killed in a triple shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during Robb Elementary shooting resigns
The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting submitted his resignation Tuesday, less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department's response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workers
The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
Russia says it killed 234 fighters while thwarting an incursion from Ukraine
Ukrainian long-range drones smashed into two oil facilities deep inside Russia on Tuesday, officials said, while an armed incursion claimed by Ukraine-based Russian opponents of the Kremlin unnerved a border region just days before Russia's presidential election.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, one of the biggest in the province's history
A stagnant economy, a historic forest fire season and billions of dollars in public sector wage increases are what Quebec’s finance minister says have led to one of the biggest budget deficits in the province’s history.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.