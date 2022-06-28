Where to watch Canada Day fireworks
Canada Day celebrations are making a big return in 2022.
Local events were either cancelled or scaled back over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that most restrictions have been lifted, many communities have announced a variety of events, including fireworks, for July 1.
Here are some of those Canada Day celebrations.
KITCHENER
Downtown Kitchener – Family-friendly activities, followed by an evening concert and fireworks show. Glass Tiger will headline the concert, with more performances from Alyssa Reid, Bad Child and Rufus John.
WATERLOO
Waterloo Park – A Community Picnic will feature local artists, food trucks and giant games. Event runs from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on the west side of the park near the Bandshell.
CAMBRIDGE
Riverside Park – A full day of events for the whole family including performers, midway rides, food trucks, games, a car show, fishing derby and fireworks. A parade will make its way down King Street, starting at 11 a.m. More information can be found here.
STRATFORD
Stratford Education & Recreation Centre – The Stratford Kinsmen Music Concert and Fireworks show will start at 7 p.m. The Kinsmen announced earlier this month that they were forced to cancel the annual parade due to a recent decision from Stratford council.
Market Square at City Hall – Festival will feature music, food and lots of activities to keep the kids occupied.
GUELPH
Riverside Park – The Rotary Club of Guelph is hosting fireworks starting at 10 p.m.
Exhibition Park – A family-friendly day with food trucks, entertainment, music, beer gardens, games, and sports. Event runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
*The Guelph Games will take place at Exhibition Place from July 1 to July 3. The city will be hosting "Canada's biggest sports event" and "Olympic-style" community festival, with entertainment, food trucks, beer garden and other activities for all ages.
BRANTFORD
Lion's Park Steve Brown Complex – A day of family-friendly performances and wrestling shows, with a marketplace and food vendors. Events begin at 12 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.
ELORA
MacDonald Square – 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pancake Breakfast
David & Geddes Street – 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Soap Box Derby
Elora Community Centre – 11 a.m. Dominion Day Parade
Bissel Park – Hot dog lunch with live music, dog agility show, highland dancing and more.
Bissel Park – 1:30 p.m. CH Rotary Duck Race
FERGUS
CW Sportsplex – Starting at 4 p.m., there will be a kid fashions show, family bingo, magic show and live DJ. Fireworks scheduled to start around 9:30 p.m.
MAPLETON
Drayton Fairgrounds – Afternoon activities followed by fireworks.
