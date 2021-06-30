Advertisement
What's open and closed in the Region of Waterloo on Canada Day
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021 12:21PM EDT
A volunteer waves Canadian flags while handing them out to people during Canada Day festivities on Monday, July 1, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
KITCHENER -- Canada Day is this Thursday, which will have an impact on some services offered in the Region of Waterloo.
Here's a look at what's closed and what's open on the holiday this year.
OPEN
- Region of Waterloo customer service line: 519-575-4400
- Grand River Transit operating on holiday schedule
- Region of Waterloo International Airport
- Regular collection for garbage, blue box, green bin
CLOSED
- All regional administration offices
- Regional museums
- Region of Waterloo Library branches
- GRT Operations Centre
- Residential drop-off at waste sites
- Welcome Spaces
- Sunnyside Home reception and administration
- Sunnyside Wellness Centre
- Community Alzheimer Day Program