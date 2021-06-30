KITCHENER -- Canada Day is this Thursday, which will have an impact on some services offered in the Region of Waterloo.

Here's a look at what's closed and what's open on the holiday this year.

OPEN

  • Region of Waterloo customer service line: 519-575-4400
  • Grand River Transit operating on holiday schedule
  • Region of Waterloo International Airport
  • Regular collection for garbage, blue box, green bin

CLOSED

  • All regional administration offices
  • Regional museums
  • Region of Waterloo Library branches
  • GRT Operations Centre
  • Residential drop-off at waste sites
  • Welcome Spaces
  • Sunnyside Home reception and administration
  • Sunnyside Wellness Centre
  • Community Alzheimer Day Program