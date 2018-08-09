Featured
West Nile Virus found in Perth County mosquitoes
A mosquito acquires a blood meal from a human at the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta in 2006. (Center for Disease Control and Prevention / James Gathany)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 11:43AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 9, 2018 11:44AM EDT
Health officials say West Nile Virus has been found in some mosquitoes in Perth County.
The Perth District Health Unit says mosquitoes taken from a trap in the southeastern part of Mitchell have tested positive for the disease.
The unit says it’s the first positive finding of the season in Perth County.
They have been trapping and testing mosquitoes since June and have applied one round of larvicide to roadside basins in Stratford, St Marys, Listowel, and Mitchell.
The health unit says they will be applying another round of larvicide to help reduce breeding.