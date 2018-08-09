

CTV Kitchener





Health officials say West Nile Virus has been found in some mosquitoes in Perth County.

The Perth District Health Unit says mosquitoes taken from a trap in the southeastern part of Mitchell have tested positive for the disease.

The unit says it’s the first positive finding of the season in Perth County.

They have been trapping and testing mosquitoes since June and have applied one round of larvicide to roadside basins in Stratford, St Marys, Listowel, and Mitchell.

The health unit says they will be applying another round of larvicide to help reduce breeding.