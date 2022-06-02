Wellington-Halton Hills re-elects PC Ted Arnott for a ninth term

Progressive Conservative Ted Arnott is going back to Queen’s Park for a ninth term.

CTV News’ Decision Desk has declared Arnott will continue to represent the riding. As of 9:27 p.m. he had 50.5 per cent of the vote.

During the 2018 election, he claimed 54 per cent of the vote.

Arnott was originally elected in 1990 at the age of 27, and has held the riding ever since. He is currently one of the longest serving MPPs in the Ontario legislature.

Arnott was elected Speaker of the House for the Ontario legislature in 2018.