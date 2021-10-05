Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph opts in to province's rapid COVID-19 testing program for schools
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health will participate in the province's newly announced rapid COVID-19 testing program for students.
The program was announced by the province's top doctor on Tuesday. Starting next week, local public health units will be able to deploy rapid antigen test kits to "high-risk' schools due to ongoing COVID-19 cases, outbreaks, a prevalence of COVID-19 in the surrounding community, or all three.
“I am pleased to see the province add this layer of protection,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health for WDG, in a news release. “This program adds another local tool to fight this pandemic in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph. Locally, we will use the best available health data to ensure these tests are used as effectively as possible to protect children who are most at risk from COVID-19.”
The health unit will use local data to identify schools and child-care centres that need the rapid tests. The rapid tests will only be used for unvaccinated students without COVID-19 symptoms or children who aren't high-risk contacts.
Anyone with symptoms or who has been identified as a high-risk contact should use a PCR test available at local COVID-19 testing sites.
Anyone who tests positive using a rapid test should also get a PCR COVID-19 test.
With files from CTV Toronto
