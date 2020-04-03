KITCHENER -- Public health officials are reporting a total of 67 cases in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and six COVID-19 outbreaks at instiutions in the area.

On Thursday, only 51 cases were confirmed.

According to WDG Public Health's website, 22 of those are thanks to institutional outbreaks, and 36 have not been determined.

As of Friday afternoon, seven of the patients are in hospital, with another two in an intensive care unit.

Five of the cases have been resolved.

The City of Guelph is home to 31 of these cases. Dufferin County has 19, while Wellington County has reported nine.

Public Health's website says that patients with unknown addresses do not appear in the tally.

The website also lists several outbreaks at institutions, but only six related to COVID-19. The following numbers are according to Danny Williamson of WDG Public Health:

Guelph General Hospital – 24 staff, 5 patients

St Joseph’s Health Centre – 2 staff, 1 resident

Headwaters Health Centre - 10 staff, 3 patients

Homewood Health Centre – 2 staff, 3 patients

Dufferin Oaks – 3 staff, 1 resident

Norfolk Manor – 1 staff, 2 residents

On Friday, it was announced that the Guelph COVID-19 Assessment Clinic would be moving from 65 Delhi Street to 151 Victoria Road North.

The move will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday and close down the facility until the new one opens at 8 a.m. the next day.

On Thursday, Guelph reported its first COVID-19-related death.

The victim was a person in their 80s.