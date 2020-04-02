KITCHENER -- A person in their 80s has died from COVID-19 in Guelph, the city's first fatality from the virus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph announced the news on Thursday afternoon.

"I speak on behalf of all of us at WDG Public Health to convey our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, is quoted in the release.

No further information will be provided out of respect for the person's family, the release says.

Dr. Mercer calls this "a tragic reminder" of how dangerous the virus can be.

As of Thursday morning, WDG Public Health was reporting 51 cases of COVID-19. Twenty-seven of those cases are in Guelph.

Of the 51 cases in the area, 11 were new cases confirmed in the 48 hours prior. Five cases had been resolved.

At the time of the update, three people were in intensive care units.