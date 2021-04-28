KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP continue to look for a suspect in relation to a break-and-enter on Wednesday morning.

Police were first called to the break and enter in progress at a vacant residence on Highway 7 near Jones Baseline in Guelph around 2:45 a.m.

It was reported that two suspects were inside the residence and one was armed with a handgun.

Guelph police confirm they were helping OPP with the road closure in the area as the investigation was being conducted. Part of Highway 7 was closed around 4 a.m. but reopened around 6:30 a.m.

In a news release on Thursday, officials said one person was arrested at the time of the incident and a second person was taken into custody shortly after, but released unconditionally.

Provincial police executed two search warrants at residential properties on Highway 7 in relation to the break-and-enter. Officials said they recovered a replica handgun, along with money, opioids and trafficking materials.

A 44-year-old man and 46-year-old woman, both from Guelph-Eramosa Township were arrested and charged with weapons and drug charges, respectively.

Police said they're still looking to identify another suspect in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.