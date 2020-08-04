KITCHENER -- The Chair of the Wellington Catholic District School Board of Trustees has resigned after the board said it was "made aware of social media posts."

Marino Gazzola handed in his resignation on Friday, the school board said.

Vice Chair Victoria Dupuis said the board held a special meeting to "disassociate themselves from the actions of the chair" on Thursday.

"The board strongly disavows the racist and discriminatory tone of the posts, which do not reflect the values or views of the board," Dupuis' statement said in part.

It's not clear what the posts said.

"We are deeply sorry for the hurt such incidents cause and thank everyone who has reached out to share their concerns and feedback," Dupuis said in the statement.

The school board said it also it reminded its members to adhere to the Trustee Code of Conduct. The statement said it will continue its work to build a "safe, equitable and inclusive environment for our staff, students and community."