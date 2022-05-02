Wellesley Township breaks ground on new recreation complex

The construction of a brand new recreation complex in Wellesley has begun.

The Monday morning groundbreaking ceremony on Queen's Bush Road kicked off the development of the new facility.

It was announced in June of last year that the province would give $16.1 million to the project.

The new complex will include a single pad ice rink, walking track, eight dressing rooms, two fully accessible rooms, a Junior “C” dressing room, storage, a youth centre, senior centre, gymnasium that would service as a community centre, commercial kitchen, skate park, multi-use court, active outdoor play centre, meeting rooms, fitness rooms, two soccer fields, and an outdoor walking trail.

“This world-class facility is the next step in building spaces community to connect, grow and gather and will complement the existing recreation facilities throughout the Township," said Wellesley Township Mayor Joe Nowak in a statement.

In December of last year, the township accepted a bid of $27.2 million from Ball Construction for the development of the project.

Construction on the complex is expected to be done by fall of 2023.