How to create a Father's Day feast
Grilled Beef Short Ribs
Enjoy these ribs right off the grill as a starter or have them served up with sticky rice or grilled vegetables for a delicious grilled meal.
Serves: 4
- 1 lb (500 g) sliced beef short ribs for grilling (flanken/Korean style)
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) Tawse Whisky
- 1 packet Richards’ Chili Coffee Rub (in wine club order)
Sprinkle ribs with whisky and then rub with chili coffee rub and let stand at room temperature for about 15 minutes or alternatively cover and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.
Preheat grill to high heat. Grill ribs turning a few times for about 8 minutes or until nicely charred and hint of pink remains.
Richards’ Chili Coffee Rub
The combination of coffee and chili powder will add a wonderful flavour to your grilled meats.
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) light brown sugar
- 2 tsp (10 mL) ground espresso coffee
- 1 tsp (5 mL) ancho chili powder
- 1 tsp (5 mL) salt
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each garlic and onion powder
In a small bowl, stir together sugar, coffee, ancho chili powder, salt, garlic and onion powder. Rub onto meat; cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to overnight.
Chopped Salad with Grilled Halloumi
This crunchy and easy to prepare salad gets a kick of texture and flavour from grilled halloumi. Make it ahead and enjoy it for lunch the next day!
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 4 minutes
Serves: 6
- 1 English cucumber, chopped
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper
- 1 can (19 oz/540 mL) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 pkg (250 g) halloumi cheese
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) extra virgin olive oil
- 6 cups (1.5 L) chopped leaf lettuce
- 1 1/2 cups (375 mL) sliced pickled beets
In a large bowl, toss together cucumber, tomatoes, salt and pepper. Add chickpeas and drizzle with most of the dressing (see below) and stir to combine.
Slice halloumi cheese lengthwise into 4 slices. Brush both sides with oil. Place slices on grill and grill for 2 minutes a side. Remove to cutting board and chop. Add to bowl.
Divide lettuce onto 6 small plates. Top with salad mixture and divide beets along each side of salad. Spoon remaining dressing over beets to serve.
Panfry Variation: Brown halloumi over medium high heat in a nonstick skillet and serve as in recipe.
Horseradish Vinaigrette
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) cider vinegar
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) each maple syrup and horseradish
- 2 tsp (10 mL) lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each dried oregano and basil leaves
In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, maple syrup, horseradish, lemon juice, salt, oregano and basil; set aside.
