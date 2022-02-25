Wellesley's vaccination clinic set to close in March

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Wellesley will be closing in March, almost one full year after it began giving out doses.

The site opened on March 15, 2021 and then ramped up operations during the Omicron wave.

The township says staff members at the Wellesley clinic have administered approximately 34,700 vaccines over the last 11 months.

“The Wellesley vaccination clinic has been essential and critical to the success of the vaccine rollout,” said Vickie Murray, the lead for Waterloo Region’s vaccine distribution rollout and director of pharmacy for Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital, in a media release. “Thanks to the support of Dr. Jennifer Jones, Tracy Crowther and the entire team, we’ve been able to successfully bring vaccines to the townships and our rural communities. I am very grateful for their exceptional dedication to the health and safety of the communities they serve.”

The clinic will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., until it officially shuts down on March 5.