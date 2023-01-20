Wellesley man charged following firearm investigation, 2 BB guns seized

A 20-year-old man has been charged with several offences following a firearms investigation in Kitchener.

According to a media release issued by Waterloo regional police, officers responded to the area of Stirling Avenue and Charles Street East around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of someone making threats involving a firearm.

Upon arrival, police seized two BB guns and said the victim sustained minor physical injuries as a result of the incident.

A 20-year-old man from Wellesley Township was arrested and was charged with several offences, including:

• Assault with a weapon

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

• Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

• Pointing a firearm

• Forcible confinement

• Failure to comply with a judicial release order

Police said the victim and accused are known to each other and they believe this was a targeted incident.