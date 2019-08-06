

The Wellesley Arena will remain open for the 2019-2020 season, as council voted on a short-term solution to extend the arena's life.

A rubber membrane will be installed on the roof of the aging building later this summer.

The recommendation will cost $245,512, coming out of the recreation facilities reserve and municipal facilities reserve.

"… I hope they take safety into account again and make sure the insulation is where it needs to be for safety purposes," says Wellesley resident Neil Lackey.

It was a unanimous vote to buy time to look into funding for a new facility.

In June council decided to close down Wellesley Arena, but was open to short-term solutions.

If the building were to close, local minor hockey groups, recreation leagues and figure skaters would have to use the St. Clements Arena 15 minutes away until another arena is built.