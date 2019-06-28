

CTV Kitchener





The Wellesley Arena has been closed for the 2019-2020 season in “the interest of public safety.”

The Township says the decision was made as a result of an engineer’s assessment on the arena’s roof that determined that it was saturated with leaking water.

The engineers say the added weight of the saturated roofing insulation, combined with a snow load, could result in the roof caving in.

Replacing the roof is not a feasible option, according to a press release, because the “arean and its components have reached their expected life span thereby requiring many other additional upgrades and replacement components in the near future.”

The Township says it hopes to have a permanent solution soon.