The sixth installment of the Wednesday Market has begun again in downtown Guelph.

The market, which is located at St. George’s Square, is open from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday.

The market is run by the Downtown Guelph Business Association.

“It’s important to have events like this because this is the heart of Guelph, and this is where everyone comes,” said event organizer Meg Dunning.

There are currently 10 vendors, with plans to increase that number to around 25 throughout the summer.

These vendors include prepared food, produce, handmade items and activities, including face-painting and henna.

The Wednesday Market runs weekly, rain or shine, until Aug. 22.