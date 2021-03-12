KITCHENER -- A wedding at the end of February with more than 100 people in attendance didn't break any rules under the province's reopening framework, officials said.

The wedding, which was held at Sri Guru Singh Sabha Cambridge, had 108 guests and eight staff members. That was below the 30 per cent capacity limit for regions in the red "control" tier.

Pam Soomal, proxy to the president of the venue, said all 11 cases related to the event are in guests. Officials declared an outbreak on March 6. The wedding was held on Feb. 27.

"I have been working continuously and very closely with Public Health for the Region of Waterloo since we were made aware of the outbreak related to this wedding," an email from Soomal said in part. "All requested information has been submitted from our end to assist with the investigation and contact tracing of all persons that may have been in contact with the wedding attendees."

Soomal said there was no spread of COVID-19 within the temple.

She added there are strict protocols in place for guests, adding they need to wear a mask, maintain physical distancing and wash their hands prior to entering the venue.

"Even if infected people have entered the building to participate in prayers/religious functions, whether knowing they have symptoms or because they are asymptomatic, there has been zero spread of infection within our temple and that is something we are very proud of," her email said.

Soomal added they've been inspected by public health on multiple occasions and "each inspection has been approved for compliance." She confirmed a bylaw officer was at the wedding on Feb. 27 and confirmed it was under the capacity limits laid out by the province.

"Every person in attendance at that wedding was wearing a mask and every family was socially distanced from one another," her email said.

In a statement to CTV Kitchener, the City of Cambridge confirmed a bylaw officer attended the venue and that it was under the capacity limit. The venue can hold 700 people, a spokesperson for the city said.

"Officers also observed no violations of the Provincial Order as individuals were following public health guidelines including physically distancing and wearing masks," the statement said in part. "Therefore no charges were laid at this location and the investigation was completed."

The bride spoke to CTV Kitchener and confirmed she and the groom are currently recovering from the disease.

"I am unaware of any guests or vendors who may have had symptoms on the day of the wedding," she said. "I feel horrible about how this virus impacted our wedding and guests. I hope the impacted guests are recovering. I am also thankful to the temple for cooperating and sticking to protocols to help have our pandemic wedding."

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said gatherings like weddings aren't recommended.

"People that attend any type of gathering, even though it's permitted, they need to remember it's a high-risk situation," she said.

With reporting by CTV News Kitchener's Nicole Lampa