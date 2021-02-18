Advertisement
Weapons, suspected fentanyl seized from Kitchener home
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 9:09PM EST
These weapons were seized from a Kitchener home (Supplied: WRPS)
KITCHENER -- Police say they seized suspected fentanyl, digital scales, cash and “numerous” weapons from a Kitchener home on Thursday.
Police carried out the search warrant at a home in the area of Duke Street East and Cameron Street North.
The numerous weapons included a replica firearm and a pellet gun.
A 44-year-old man and 30-year-old woman are facing several weapons and drug-related charges.