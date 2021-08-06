KITCHENER -- Kitchener talent was on the field for Canada's gold medal soccer moment.

Shelina Zadorsky is now a two-time Olympian and Gold Medalist, as Canada beat Sweden in the soccer final at the Tokyo Games.

The athlete's family back at home say they were on edge throughout the match.

"We were screaming and jumping up and down," said Mary Zadorsky, Shelina's mother. "Prior to, we were all biting our nails."

The tense game saw the Canadians top the Swedes 3-2 as the match went to sudden death.

"It's hard to put it into words, just beyond proud and I feel like my heart is bursting for them," said Briana Janmaat, Shelina's sister.

The 28-year-old Gold medalist called her family from Japan minutes after leaving the field.

"She was in the locker room just to give us a feel of what she was going through. She showed us her medal and just sort of zoomed around the room and they were all just singing 'We Are the Champions,' it was wonderful to just feel that," Janmaat said.

The victory is being heralded as a defining moment of women's soccer.

"The penalty shootout is probably one of the most tension-filled situations in all of sport and for them to sort of come away like the way you did, you know, I think it just speaks to their sort of determination and character," said John Molinaro, a soccer journalist and founder of TFC Republic.