GRAND BEND -- According to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks, it is up to municipalities to decide whether to open local beaches.

Bill Weber, the mayor of Lambton Shores, which includes the beach community of Grand Bend, says although he understands the allure, he wants to remind people that travelling between regions is still not advised.

“We need people to stay home right now, we need people to stay in their area so that we can get everybody vaccinated for one thing and go through the stages of opening,” said Weber.

All Grand River parks beaches, with the exception of the Elora Quarry Conservation area, will be open.

In Sauble Beach, officials are talking about looser restrictions.

But in Goderich along Lake Huron, people are being asked to stay away from the beach.

Lambton Shores bylaw officials will be out patrolling to make sure beach-goers are following COVID-19 protocols.

Individuals who observe rules and regulations being broken are asked to contact local officials, Weber said.

“Go to our website, there is contact information there for our bylaw,” he said. “If there's a COVID restriction or a large gathering call the OPP.”

Weber said the main takeaway is to stay away from busy beaches.

Although some Grand Bend residents are concerned with people coming from out of town over the long weekend, many say it is almost expected with the nice weather on the way.

“We know we don't get weather like this but once every 10-12 years, we know people are tired staying at home and they're itching to get out. We know that they're coming either way,” said Melissa Potofsky, owner of Impressions Custom T-shirts.

Others have said they are not concerned.

“We’ve never had any problems up here really. And it brings money into the town and that's what we need," said one local resident.

According to Weber, there's no way to stop people from visiting the popular tourist destination, but he hopes Ontarians will respect the rules set in place by local and provincial health authorities so everyone can have a summer filled with beach days.