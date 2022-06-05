‘We have made huge leaps’: Perth County Pride March blazes new trail in Stratford

For the first time since 2019, the Perth County Pride March made its return to the Stratford waterfront on Sunday.



Hundreds made the walk up Veterans Drive, from the Tom Patterson Theatre to Upper Queens Park in celebration of Pride Month.

Stratford-Perth Pride co-treasurer Meaghen Brideau has been a board member with the organization since 2018.

She says the community has come a long way in supporting the LGBTQ2S+ community.

“We didn’t have any events or organizations representing our community,” said Brideau. “We have made huge leaps. Not just with Stratford-Perth Pride, but with Perth County as a whole.”



The event concluded with live music and performances at Gallery Stratford.



Many participants said the event allowed them to celebrate Pride Month locally, rather than travel outside the region like they used to in the past.



“There were no actual groups or parades in Stratford,” said Kelly Ballantyne. “We always went to Toronto or London if we wanted to do a parade, but nothing in Stratford.”



“Five years ago, we never would have thought the folks from the city, folks from city council, folks within our community, other folks who are not part of the LGBTQ community would have come out to support us,” said Brideau.



Some people in the community said the event is a sign of better things to come, but here is still a long way to go.



“Perth County is doing better and we can keep doing better. There’s still work to be done,” said Erika Koolen.



The event also worked as a fundraiser for Stratford-Perth Pride, in support of education and youth programming. More information can be found on the Stratford-Perth Pride website.