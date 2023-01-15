‘We are not going to be scared’: Upcoming Elora, Ont. drag show will continue as planned despite online vitriol
An upcoming drag show in Elora, Ont. has been subjected to hateful online messages, prompting provincial police to attend the event out of caution.
Marty Van Vliet is the owner of The Elora Distilling Company, where the show will be held, and the organizer of the event. Van Vliet came out as gay in the 1980’s and said he’s surprised that LGBTQIA2+ hate is still prevalent today.
“At the time, it was okay to bash gays, it was still socially the norm,” said Van Vliet. “We grew out of that … I am shocked that it’s happening in 2023.”
Since the announcement of the upcoming drag show, the company’s Facebook page has been inundated with what Van Vliet describes as hateful and threatening comments.
“We’ve been doing drag for fully a year. The first three shows, we never had a single comment and we put it out this time and got deluged on social media with really nasty, nasty comments,” he said. “They were calling us pedophiles, groomers. They said we should bring back the firing squad.”
In a statement to CTV News, OPP said: “Investigating online comments such as these can be challenging as often times those making the comments do not live in the community.” The statement concluded with police reiterating the fact that there is no place for hate.
Van Vliet said that police will be attending the drag show as a precaution.
“It’s disconcerting when you have this amount of hate directed at you,” he said. “There was a lot of evenings where I was waking up at three in the morning and couldn’t get back to sleep. Who wants to be hated for who they are? It wasn’t anything we did. We are having a drag show.”
Though a new situation for the Elora company, this is not the first incident of its kind locally or across the country.
In December, a drag queen from Guelph said her shows were also threatened on social media and she ended up cancelling the event.
More recently, a drag queen in Coquitlam, British Columbia was reading to children at a library Saturday, when she was bombarded with protests. However, the cheers of support outweighed the opposition.
“We’re not going to be scared here,” said Van Vliet. “We’re going forward with the event. It’s now sold out and I think the way to fight it is to know we are not going to listen’ and the community has rallied around us. We’re going to move forward with their support.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer’s knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
BREAKING | Beloved former Canuck Gino Odjick dies at 52
Gino Odjick, a fan favourite who played eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, has died.
Military concerned by Canada's absence from American-British-Australian security pact
There are concerns at the highest levels of the Canadian Armed Forces that this country won't have access to the same cutting-edge military technology as its closest allies because it is not part of a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States.
Kraemer scores four goals to lead Canada past Sweden for women's U18 hockey gold
Caitlin Kraemer led the way with four goals as Canada routed Sweden 10-0 to claim its second consecutive gold medal at the women's world under-18 hockey championship on Sunday.
A look inside one of the most expensive homes ever sold in Ottawa
A two-storey home with spectacular views in the Old Village of Rockcliffe Park is one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the city of Ottawa.
68 confirmed dead, 4 missing in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades
A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people. At least one witness reported hearing cries for help from the fiery wreck. It's the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
Mass held near site of Quebec propane explosion as three remain missing
A solidarity mass is underway in a town north of Montreal where three people remain missing following a fire and explosion at a propane distribution company. Several hundred people were in the pews of the local church as the ceremony began just after 10:30 in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
Russian strike on Ukraine apartment that killed 30 marks deadliest attack on civilians in months
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 29 Sunday, the regional governor reported as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble.
London
-
'I desperately needed this'; Homeless appreciative of local volunteer handing out winter clothing
Donna Atkinson-Wilson has a passion for helping the homeless
-
Team Canada wins gold in the IIHF U18 Women's World Championship
While Canada squeaked by Finland Saturday in overtime to reach the final, they had no issues scoring Sunday
-
Woman charged for cutting numerous internet cables in Owen Sound
A 41 year old woman is facing Mischief charges for allegedly cutting internet and cable lines outside more than 10 homes in Owen Sound
Windsor
-
Team Canada wins gold in the IIHF U18 Women's World Championship
While Canada squeaked by Finland Saturday in overtime to reach the final, they had no issues scoring Sunday
-
'Why so loud?': South Walkerville residents call on city to stop late night train whistles
Train whistles are an important safety measure to protect drivers and pedestrians at level crossings
-
Hundreds gather at Windsor Hindu Mandir to celebrate Pongal
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at Windsor's Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre to celebrate the harvest festival known as Pongal
Barrie
-
Ryan's Hope over capacity, searching for new space
Ryan's Hope has been at the Burton Avenue United Church since forming in 2020, but say the space they currently have is hindering their ability to help the community.
-
One person dead after Caledon collision: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say at least one person has died following a collision in Caledon.
-
Simcoe County ski hill operators hope to turn corner on warm temperatures
Temperatures throughout Simcoe County have been unseasonably warm, creating numerous challenges for those in charge of the ski hills across Simcoe County.
Northern Ontario
-
National Non-Smoking Week kicks-off
Sunday marks the start of National Non-Smoking Week – a week focused on helping people quit smoking as well as trying to prevent others from starting.
-
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer’s knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
-
Greater Sudbury LifeLabs location closed until further notice
The LifeLabs Medical Laboratory location in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda will be closed for 30 days or more.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters use cellphone signals to find lost hikers
Ottawa firefighters used cellphone signals to help rescue two people who got lost in the South March Highlands Conservation Forest Saturday as it got dark.
-
A look inside one of the most expensive homes ever sold in Ottawa
A two-storey home with spectacular views in the Old Village of Rockcliffe Park is one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the city of Ottawa.
-
Ottawa residents brave the cold to buy bagel-inspired Nike shoes
Devout sneaker heads braved the bitter cold in the nation's capital on Sunday as local shops hosted early sales of Nike’s latest dunk lows shoes, dubbed the ‘Montreal Bagel’.
Toronto
-
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer’s knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
-
Tributes pour in for former broadcaster and lieutenant governor David Onley
Broadcaster and former Ontario lieutenant governor David Onley, who passed away this weekend at age 72, is being remembered as a bold advocate for disability issues whose warm character endeared him to many.
-
Public transit struggling to lure back riders amid rising costs of living
Public transit systems across Canada are grappling with revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in many cases, reduced ridership has been slower to rebound than anticipated.
Montreal
-
Man, woman found dead in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. home
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a man and woman were found dead at a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion Sunday. The SQ could not say if there were signs of violence or if the case is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Mass held near site of Quebec propane explosion as three remain missing
A solidarity mass is underway in a town north of Montreal where three people remain missing following a fire and explosion at a propane distribution company. Several hundred people were in the pews of the local church as the ceremony began just after 10:30 in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
-
Teen falls into icy St. Lawrence River, calls 911, is saved
A 19-year-old woman who fell into the St. Lawrence River while in Montreal's Old Port was rescued Sunday morning by emergency services after calling 911 herself.
Atlantic
-
Union calls Halifax hospital emergency department 'revolving door' of staff
The union for health workers and nurses at a major Halifax hospital emergency department describes its staffing as a "revolving door" of junior and inexperienced employees.
-
Environment Canada forecasts freezing rain and rainfall for most of Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain alert for much of Atlantic Canada Sunday.
-
Clean-up underway after snow and freezing rain in the Maritimes
It’s the middle of January but Nova Scotia has seen very little snow to this point but thanks to an overnight buildup of freezing rain and drizzle, some people were in clean-up mode.
Winnipeg
-
One person in hospital after train collision in Southdale
A collision in Southdale involving a train has sent one person to hospital and closed down several intersections in the area Sunday afternoon, snarling traffic for hours.
-
'100% higher or more': High material costs biggest challenge for contractors
As demand for renovations remains high, contractors and customers are being forced to pay more for materials.
-
Manitoba RCMP investigate two weekend homicides
Manitoba RCMP Major Crime Services is looking into two homicides in different parts of the province over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Armed combat tournament brings medieval knights to Okotoks
Eight teams from across Canada and the United States competed in the ‘Canada Cup’ that saw heavy steel blades and swords clank together at the Okotoks Ag Arena on Sunday.
-
Large crowds celebrate Lunar New Year in Calgary's Chinatown
Thousands of people gathered in Calgary's Chinatown Saturday to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
-
1 dead in motor vehicle collision west of Fort Macleod
A 26-year-old Okotoks resident is dead and three others, including a five-year-old child, were seriously injured after a multi-vehicle collision that took place early Sunday near Fort Macleod.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she urged minister to consider whether COVID prosecutions could succeed
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has delivered a third version of what she discussed with justice officials over how to handle the prosecution of people charged with breaking COVID-19 health rules.
-
'Alfred the Adventurer' hamster rescued from winter cold by Edmonton woman
A chance encounter last week has an Edmontonian putting the call out for anyone who is missing a hamster that ran away.
-
'A lot of stuff was taken': Wizard's Comics robbery nabs thousands in merchandise
A Garneau area store was broken into early Saturday morning, with the thieves nabbing thousands in comics and collectibles, including some that don't even belong to the store.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Beloved former Canuck Gino Odjick dies at 52
Gino Odjick, a fan favourite who played eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, has died.
-
RCMP investigating fatal crash in Surrey
One person has died after a crash in Surrey early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
These 2 B.C. communities set high-temperature records Saturday
Saturday was the warmest Jan. 14 on record in two B.C. communities, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.