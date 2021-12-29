'We are absolutely grateful': Community rallies around family displaced by fire

A fundraiser has been launched for a family in Baden who were displaced after a fire in their home on Christmas Day.

The fire, which started around 4 p.m. on Brewery Street, caused extensive damage to the home, which is part of a four-unit townhouse complex. Fire officials said there was also some damage to the homes on either side.

An adult and two young children were forced out of their home due to the fire. Officials said they also rescued two cats. No one was physically injured in the fire.

“To see that it is just completely gone. It’s just devastating,” said Samareh Jones, a family friend.

Friends of the family have started an online fundraiser to help them get back on their feet.

"To help them really unload the burden of what is going to come, in terms of short-term and long-term expenses," Jones said. "We are absolutely grateful. Within hours of us posting this, we have had $27,000 to our $50,000 goal, and the money is still coming in. We still have a long way to go."

Jones is friends with Julie Smith who lived there with her two sons aged 7 and 9. She said Smith got home late Saturday afternoon and knew something was off.

“She went upstairs to have a quiet night. She heard something downstairs. She went downstairs and smelled smoke,” said Jones.

“Her boys were not home I’m very grateful for that,” said Jones.

As Smith quickly fled the burning building, she was only left with the clothes on her back.

“Nothing was salvageable. Her car also caught on fire. And they have no belongings,” said Jones.

“They think she’ll be out for a year. So it’s like everything from her subfloor to her drywall to her soup spoons and her salad forks,” said Laurel Greatrix, another family friend.

“We just really want to take any financial burden or stress out of the equation for her,” said Greatrix.

Smith told CTV News she feels forever grateful.

“I feel immense gratitude for the Baden volunteer firefighters. Beyond containing the fire, they entered a burning building and risked their safety to save our two cats, Oscar and Hazel. My boys and I are beyond grateful for all they’ve done for us and for our wider community,” said Smith, in a statement.

“She said that she felt like she had been wrapped by a big warm hug because she seen the comments and donations,” said Greatrix.

Smith is staying with other relatives.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they believe it started in the garage.

Officials are also working to determine the cost of the damage.