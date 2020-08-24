KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Catholic District School Board will require all students to wear masks when they return to school in September.

During a board meeting Monday night, trustees voted in favour of a motion which will see masks required for students in kindergarten to grade 12.

Previously, students from kindergarten to Grade 3 were exempt.

However, the board says for students in kindergarten to grade 3, they will not use the formal request exceptions forms they will be using for students in grades 4 to 12.

Trustees also hearing Monday night the board's attendance survey results which revealed that 87 per cent of students have opted to return to schools for face-to-face learning, while 13 per cent intend to take part in virtual learning.