Diane Bonfonte has been hand-delivering Canadian flags to people in the community for the past 14 years.

“When you sneeze you can’t keep your eyes open,” she said. “When you have a flag in your hand you can’t help but smile.”

The Waterloo resident started this tradition at the Grand River Hospital for a very personal reason.

On June 26, 2005, she woke up and couldn’t move her right side. She was rushed to the hospital and later diagnosed with MS.

She spent Canada Day of that year at GRH and remembers how special it felt when people came by to honour the country’s birthday.

“Every year since I provide flags for everyone here at Grand River Hospital,” said Bonfonte. “And St. Mary’s so they don’t feel left out.

“I hope getting a flag today in the hospital is a special memory for people on their journey to wellness.”

A representative from GRH says it brightens everyone’s day.

“I think it’s a reminder that people outside know that they’re here,” said Cheryl Evans. “It certainly aids in their recovery.”

Bonfonte says she was on her way from the hospital to hand out more flags at local events.

She managed to give some out to passengers of the LRT before the train left the platform.