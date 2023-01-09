Waterloo’s Caitlin Kraemer leads Canada to victory at U18 women's hockey worlds

Waterloo’s Caitlin Kraemer scored back to back goals to lead Canada to a 4-2 victory over host Sweden at the Under-18 Women's World Championship on Monday.

Kraemer, who plays for the Waterloo K-W Rangers, first scored the go-ahead goal on a power play early in the third period. Then with seconds left in the game, scored an empty net goal.

Emma Pais and Alex Law scored the two other goals for Canada.

The latest win comes after a dominating victory against Finland on Sunday in the team’s tournament opener.

Kraemer opened the scoring with a pair of first-period goals and added an assist as Canada thumped Finland during an 8-0 win.

Kitchener's Ava Murphy, who is also representing Canada in the tournament, picked up an assist in that game.

On Wednesday, Canada will face off against the United States. The game will air 2 p.m. EST.