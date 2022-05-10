Waterloo rookie headed to World Junior Cycling Championships
17-year-old cyclist Ethan Powell has rode his way from rookie to rock star in just two years.
“I thought it was just going to be for fun, a little casual thing to get some exercise,” the young Waterloo cyclist said of his career. “But I am really happy with where it’s gone.”
After impressive result at nationals, Powell is one of five who will represent Canada in Israel this August at the 2022 World Junior Cycling Championships.
The team of five he will be competing with consists of four junior cyclists from Ontario.
KW Cycling Academy head coach and President Rob Good is very impressed with how quickly Powell has risen to the top of his game.
“A first year junior racing at his level, it’s fantastic,” Good said.
“There are only two Ontario riders that are 17-years-old, going to junior worlds.”
Ethan Powell appears with his coach on the cycling track. (Submitted/Beatrice Powell)
BOOM IN LOCAL CYCLING TALENT
Powell’s not the only local name making recent cycling headlines.
Good says Baden's Tyler Rorke and Kitchener's Chris Ernst will be competing for Canada this week at the Nations Cup, being help at the Milton velodrome.
Both are graduates of the KW Cycling Academy and are now training with the national team.
“This will be my fourth Nations Cup,” Ernst said, adding that it’s a points qualifier for worlds.
“My first one was in 2018 but because of Covid and bunch of restrictions I haven't had a lot of opportunities to race on the track internationally,” Ernst said.
Although the pandemic interrupted some competition, Good believes it did help increase the sports popularity.
“COVID was terrible, but it helped cycling because it was an activity we could do outside,” Good said.
He added that to have three local names who all started at the KW Cycling Academy make it to the world stage in the same season is rare.
“In hockey terms, it would be like Elmira putting four athletes on the junior national team,” Good said.
Ernst believes, “it’s really good to see the growth and development, especially of home grown talent.”
“We're not really known as cycling enthusiasts, back in K-W. We're normally known for hockey or basketball with Jamal Murray,” Ernst added.
Ethan Powell (left) stands on a podium. (Beatrice Powell)
Powell, who played a lot of basketball before starting to cycle, is a student at Resurrection Catholic Secondary School in Waterloo. He admits he’s never travelled outside of North America before, but says sight seeing won’t be his first priority while he’s at championship.
“Maybe a little bit after worlds, but I am mostly focused on the racing,” Powell said.
He credits his quick success to the club.
“I think it’s the club and the environment we have around us,” Powell said.
“My coach is top notch,” he added. “[He’s] always encouraging me, always making sure I am on top of the training and its also the hard work, you've got to put in a ton of hard work to be this good.”
“We've got a lot of kids that have come through the pipeline that over the next two or three years are going to be just as good as Ethan or maybe better if the stars align,” Good said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act. The decision on the act, previously known as Bill C-69, was made with a majority opinion from three of five justices, with an additional judge signing off on that opinion.
Russian troops planted mines in playgrounds and parks in Ukrainian town: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Russian troops planted mines in playgrounds, parks and in front of family homes in Irpin, a town she recently visited with the prime minister.
Acute hepatitis cases reported in Canada as outbreak affects children globally
Seven probable cases of severe acute hepatitis have been reported over a six-month period at one of Canada's major children's hospitals, as an unexplained outbreak of severe cases is affecting healthy, young children around the world.
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
The pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.
Woman tells court Hoggard choked her during sex assault, making her fear for her life
An Ottawa woman told a Toronto court this morning that Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard choked her hard enough to make her fear for her life as he sexually assaulted her in his hotel room more than five years ago.
Putin is to blame for 'devastation' in Ukraine, Trudeau says upon return
Back in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that what he saw touring war-torn areas of Ukraine this weekend was evidence of communities defending themselves, but also 'devastation' that he says is 'all on' Russian President Vladimir Putin.
NDP call for Liberals to follow through on disability benefit promise gets unanimous support
A push from the NDP to see the Liberals follow through 'without delay' on their promise to implement a new federal disability benefit got unanimous backing in the House of Commons on Tuesday.
Proximity to wildfires may increase risk of certain cancer: Canadian study
A study out of Montreal's McGill University has found evidence suggesting wildfires may increase a person's risk of developing certain cancers.
Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump
Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter's permanent ban of former U.S. President Donald Trump should the Tesla CEO conclude his deal to acquire the social media company for US$44 billion.
London
-
Alleged seller charged in drug death
London police have charged a city man after a drug-related death in December 2021.
-
Londoners say there is one key election issue: Inflation
Southwestern Ontario has yet to be a hotspot for provincial party leaders to visit — but when they do come, they’ll learn there is one key issue on the minds of Londoners.
-
'This training is essential': RCAF Air and Marine Search and Rescue training continues in Elgin County
Those low flying red and yellow helicopters you’ve seen over Elgin County this week are members of the Royal Canadian Air Force continuing their search and rescue training.
Windsor
-
Coming soon-ish: Ground broke for 70s retro themed motel in Essex County
Construction is underway on a retro-style boutique motel in the village of Colchester.
-
'I don't know if we'd have our sanity': How one local charity helped this Windsor family
The Ladouceurs relied on Ronald McDonald House Charities in three cities, after their twin girls were born 12 weeks premature.
-
One new death, 253 new high-risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex over five days
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 253 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past five days.
Barrie
-
Senior robbed by man claiming to be police officer in Wasaga Beach
Provincial police are searching for a man who claimed to be a police officer and pushed a senior to the ground after stealing from his wallet in Wasaga Beach.
-
Wasaga Beach man sentenced in 2021 stabbing of neighbour
A Wasaga Beach man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for the unprovoked stabbing of his neighbour in March of last year has been sentenced to four years in custody.
-
Stomach bug could be COVID-19, expert says
Dr. Sohail Gandhi notes some COVID-19 symptoms to be mindful of and how to treat them.
Northern Ontario
-
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
The pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.
-
Northern Ontario man guilty of murdering his brother, victim's estranged wife also charged
Kerry Burke pled guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday morning in a Sudbury court.
-
Business owners pick the Sault to build new lives
Two business owners from southern Ontario and British Columbia have relocated to Sault Ste. Marie to start up their businesses.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa councillor Fleury not seeking re-election
Veteran city councillor Mathieu Fleury says he is not running for re-election in this fall’s municipal election, nor is he running for mayor.
-
Lack of OC Transpo riders could prompt system overhaul
An ongoing lack of ridership could force OC Transpo to overhaul its entire system.
-
Elderly driver seriously injured following south-end crash
Ottawa paramedics say an elderly woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in south Ottawa Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Healthcare remains top issue for Ontarians but cost of living is gaining ground, survey suggests
Healthcare remains the top issue for about a quarter of all Ontario voters but inflation and the rising cost of living is quickly gaining ground as a major ballot box consideration, a new survey has found.
-
Toronto's SickKids hospital aware of seven probable cases of severe hepatitis in children
A Toronto hospital says it has detected seven cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children over a six-month period, as global experts race to figure out what’s causing the unexplained illness.
-
Retail fraud has increased in Canada during pandemic, study suggests
The pandemic changed the way many companies had to do business as they switched to online sales or curbside pick-up, and there is a concern it has led to an increase in retail fraud.
Montreal
-
'We will not stand for it': Indigenous leaders call for exemption to Quebec's Bill 96
Indigenous leaders are in Quebec City Tuesday, calling for a 'total and resolute' exemption from Bill 96, the province’s language law.
-
Man who punched Montreal teen soccer ref -- a grandfather and ex-teacher -- apologizes
The man who was captured on video assaulting a teenage soccer referee has apologized, saying he's 'deeply pained' by his own actions and is seeking help. He said he's a grandfather, whose grandson was playing in the under-14 match, and a former teacher.
-
'It's not supposed to be here': Wayward minke whale spotted near Montreal sparks worries
A marine mammal research group is keeping a close eye on a wayward minke whale that made its way to the Montreal area over the weekend, raising concerns about its safety.
Atlantic
-
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
-
High gas prices have some looking to provincial governments for relief
With record high gas prices, now well over 200 cents per litre in parts of Canada, prices are expected to soar even higher as the summer driving season nears.
-
Wildfire in Yarmouth County continues to grow; air quality alert in effect
Emergency crews in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County are currently battling a wildfire that is estimated to be 350 hectares in size.
Winnipeg
-
Communities, farmers in Manitoba's Red River Valley brace for crest and more rain
The province has issued an overland flood watch for southern and central parts of the province due to a series of precipitation systems expected to hit Manitoba this week, including one which already dumped approximately 20 millimetres of rain on Winnipeg Monday.
-
Manitoba confirms case of severe acute hepatitis in child
Shared Health has confirmed one pediatric case of severe acute hepatitis in recent weeks in Manitoba.
-
Police arrest man on animal cruelty charge; cat has leg amputated
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with an animal cruelty incident that resulted in a cat having its leg amputated.
Calgary
-
Calgary 'Walk for Freedom' organizer acquitted on charges of violating public health orders
A Calgary judge has acquitted a protest organizer on charges of breaking the province's public health rules brought in to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act. The decision on the act, previously known as Bill C-69, was made with a majority opinion from three of five justices, with an additional judge signing off on that opinion.
-
Police charge 3 in SAIT CTrain stabbing and assault
Calgary police have charged three people in relation to the April 27 stabbing and assault of a man at the SAIT CTrain station.
Edmonton
-
Sohi calls out province on lack of funding; McIver says mayor may need 'a memory lesson'
Edmonton mayor of six months Amarjeet Sohi used his first state of the city address on Tuesday to call for the same thing from the provincial government it had demanded from Ottawa: a fair deal.
-
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act. The decision on the act, previously known as Bill C-69, was made with a majority opinion from three of five justices, with an additional judge signing off on that opinion.
-
Edmonton drug bust nets $1.3M in cash, drugs
Four men are facing charges after Edmonton police seized more than a million dollars worth of cash and drugs.
Vancouver
-
1 million British Columbians sitting on invites for COVID-19 vaccine booster
More than a million British Columbians are sitting on invitations to get a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, health officials revealed Tuesday.
-
Teens being swarmed, forced to kiss their attackers' shoes in bullying ritual, Vancouver police say
Vancouver police are warning about a "concerning trend" of teens targeting their peers for "humiliating and demeaning bullying rituals" which are filmed and sometimes posted online.
-
Fall will likely bring COVID-19 'surge' to B.C. but restrictions won't return: Henry
B.C. will likely see a spike in COVID-19 infections in the fall but the province's top doctor says she doesn’t anticipate bring back restrictions.