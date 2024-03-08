Waterloo robotics team reveals ‘Jaeger’

It was a big night for a Waterloo robotics team as they debuted their latest creation.

Team DAVE is the FIRST Robotics Team at St. David Catholic Secondary School in Waterloo.

The team revealed their latest robot, ‘Jaeger’, on Thursday night as they prepare to tackle some major competition in their 14th season.

The team said Jaeger is named after Canadian composer David Jaeger, but that also happens to be the name of the school’s principal.

They said this year’s robot is more complex than previous iterations, with the ability to pick items up and shoot far distances.

“We’re very small this year,” Team DAVE technician Jackson Schaus explained.

“We’re only about two feet tall. We’re about two feet in a cube and we have so many different subsystems this year. We’re very complex and we can do many things.”

Jaeger will be put to the test at multiple FIRST Robotics competitions this year.

The team will be competing at Georgian College on March 16 – 17 and at the University of Waterloo on March 22 – 23.

Team DAVE won their home event at the University of Waterloo last season and earned a spot at the FIRST Championship in Houston, Texas where they finished the season in the fourth alliance of the Milstein Division.

The team is made up of about 54 students and more than a dozen mentors.