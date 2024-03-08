Waterloo robotics team reveals ‘Jaeger’
It was a big night for a Waterloo robotics team as they debuted their latest creation.
Team DAVE is the FIRST Robotics Team at St. David Catholic Secondary School in Waterloo.
The team revealed their latest robot, ‘Jaeger’, on Thursday night as they prepare to tackle some major competition in their 14th season.
The team said Jaeger is named after Canadian composer David Jaeger, but that also happens to be the name of the school’s principal.
They said this year’s robot is more complex than previous iterations, with the ability to pick items up and shoot far distances.
“We’re very small this year,” Team DAVE technician Jackson Schaus explained.
“We’re only about two feet tall. We’re about two feet in a cube and we have so many different subsystems this year. We’re very complex and we can do many things.”
Jaeger will be put to the test at multiple FIRST Robotics competitions this year.
The team will be competing at Georgian College on March 16 – 17 and at the University of Waterloo on March 22 – 23.
Team DAVE won their home event at the University of Waterloo last season and earned a spot at the FIRST Championship in Houston, Texas where they finished the season in the fourth alliance of the Milstein Division.
The team is made up of about 54 students and more than a dozen mentors.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These Canadian cities are selling property for as low as $1 to get you to move there
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
Ontario family shocked van repair would cost more than $55,000
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
A touch of Target is coming back to Canada
Hudson's Bay announced Friday that it will begin stocking the U.S. retailer's children's apparel brand Cat & Jack in its department stores and online on March 14.
Memorial grows for mother, 4 children and family acquaintance killed in Ottawa
Dozens of stuffed animals, flowers and candles have been placed at a memorial in a Barrhaven park in memory of a mother, her four young children and a family acquaintance killed at the family home this week.
They went to school but ended up as hostages. 287 children are missing in Nigeria's forests
Security forces swept through large forests in Nigeria's northwest region on Friday in search of nearly 300 children who were abducted from their school a day earlier in the latest mass kidnap, which analysts and activists blamed on the failure of intelligence and slow security response.
Economy adds 41,000 jobs in February, but other measures paint weaker picture of labour market
Statistics Canada says the economy added 41,000 jobs in February, following a similar gain in employment the previous month.
Fake images made to show Trump with Black supporters highlight concerns around AI and elections
At first glance, images circulating online showing former U.S. president Donald Trump surrounded by groups of Black people smiling and laughing seem nothing out of the ordinary, but a look closer is telling.
Truck hauling paper collides and catches fire on Highway 401, shutting down lanes
A cleanup effort remains underway after a collision involving a transport truck hauling paper led to a "significant fire" on one of Toronto's busiest highway stretches overnight.
Diet drinks may boost risk of dangerous heart condition by 20 per cent, study says
Drinking two litres or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20 per cent when compared to people who drank none, a new study found.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY Artificial intelligence tramples on women's rights: Quebec Liberal MNA
-
-