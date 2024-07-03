Waterloo regional police warn residents of roof repair scams
Waterloo regional police are warning residents about roof repair scams now that summer is here to stay.
According to police, homeowners are being targeted by fraudulent contractors who show up at their homes and use high-pressure tactics to convince victims the work is needed.
In recent weeks, police have received complaints about fraudsters starting repair work without the consent of the homeowner and then claiming they’re owed money for the work they did.
“They will require down payments and ask them to be in cash rather than using a proper invoice and bank transfer,” Waterloo regional police said on a post to X. “The costs start to rise once the work is started and the work is either not completed or completed substandard.”
Common tactics used by scammers include:
- High-pressure sales: Insisting that urgent repairs are needed and offering limited-time discounts.
- Upfront payments: Demanding a significant portion of the payment upfront and then disappearing.
- Shoddy workmanship: Performing minimal or substandard repairs that may cause further damage to the roof.
To protect themselves, police recommend homeowners take the following precautions:
- Ask for proof of licensing, insurance, and references.
- Contact past clients to verify the quality of the contractor’s work.
- Obtain estimates from several contractors to compare prices and services.
- Look up the contractor on review websites.
- Reputable contractors usually require a deposit but not the full payment upfront. Do not pay in cash and ask for banking information and proper invoice.
- Ensure all terms, including scope of work, timelines and payment schedules, are detailed in a written contract.
Homeowners who suspect they’ve been targeted by a roof repair scam are urged to report the incident to police immediately. Victims can file a complaint through the police department’s non-emergency line or online reporting system.
