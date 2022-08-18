Waterloo regional police investigating reports of rental scams in the University District
Police are investigating several reports of rental fraud that occurred on August 6 and 7.
Police were contacted by individuals who had fallen victim to the scams after responding to online ads offering an apartment sublet in the University District of Waterloo.
The individuals met with the suspect in person before the victims paid the suspect to rent the apartment. The victims later learned that the rental property was a scam and did not receive responses when they attempted to contact the suspect again, according to police.
The suspect is described as a female, approximately 5-foot-2 tall, with long brown hair.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are encouraging renters to limit the amount of personal information or banking information they share in any transaction.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What can you do to help mitigate shortages of fever and pain relievers?
Pharmacists and health care professionals are asking the public to only buy what they need and to be up to date on all their essential immunization shots to help with Tylenol, Advil shortages.
Long COVID risk extends two years after infection. Here's how to assess your risk
A new study has found an increased risk of certain long COVID-19 symptoms up to two years after an original infection.
Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet
There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.
How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling
At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.
Closed-door national security committee of parliamentarians reviewing spyware use
Parliament's top-secret national security committee is launching a review into federal agencies' ability to intercept private communications, on the heels of the RCMP revealing it has been using spyware as part of major investigations, for decades.
Advocates say use of NDAs should be banned in sexual misconduct settlements
In the wake of the Hockey Canada scandal, some advocates are calling for the use of non-disclosure agreements to be banned or restricted in settlement agreements in cases involving abuse.
BREAKING | Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
A top executive at former U.S. President Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes in a deal with prosecutors that could potentially make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall.
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: study
A new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it. Undiagnosed infections could be the reason why the variant spread so rapidly, according to researchers.
Canada-wide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol now also impacting chewables
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
London
-
Two people, one horse injured following Elgin County crash
OPP in Elgin County are on scene of a crash involving an electric bike and a pickup truck hauling a livestock trailer. According to police, two people and one horse were injured in the crash that happened just after 7 a.m. at a Lyons Line, Malahide Township address.
-
London man arrested in St. Catharines after armed robbery in North Bay: Police
A London, Ont. man has been arrested in St. Catharines in relation to an armed robbery in North Bay. On Aug. 16, Niagara Regional Police Service notified officers in St. Catharines that a wanted person may be in the area. On Aug. 17, police found and arrested a suspect in the area of Montebello Park, in St. Catharines.
-
'COVID-19 is here to stay': Transmission likely to increase this fall, Dr. Alex Summers says
With back-to-school just around the corner, local health officials are anticipating that the region will likely see a jump in COVID-19 cases this fall.
Windsor
-
'He's done something terrible': Windsor man pleads guilty to hate crimes against LGBTQ community
Seth Bertrand, 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday to five charges, including “inciting hatred” and mischief for his actions against the home of a same sex couple and the Windsor office of Trans Wellness Ontario.
-
28 bricks of cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge
Border officers arrested two people after discovering a duffle bag with 28 bricks of suspected cocaine in a commercial truck at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Windsor and Detroit.
-
WECHU warns of next wave of COVID-19
There have been 642 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex and the acting medical officer of health is warning residents to prepare for the next wave, which is expected to hit in the fall.
Barrie
-
Serious crash forces closure along Highway 11 near Washago
OPP said northbound lanes will be closed at County Road 169 until further notice.
-
Former boyfriend accused in disappearance of missing woman seeks bail
Mohamad Lilo is charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and kidnapping related to the disappearance of Elnaz Hajtamiri; who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Jan. 12.
-
Innisfil's Wilson Street Kids 1K Fun Run
Nancy Moses loves to run, so gathering a dozen children together in 2010 for a one-kilometre race around Wilson Street in Innisfil seemed like a fun thing to do.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. MPP begs province to stop the closure remote community's only health care option
With another small northern Ontario community set to lose its only health care provider at the end of the month, Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas is begging the province for help.
-
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: study
A new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it. Undiagnosed infections could be the reason why the variant spread so rapidly, according to researchers.
-
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
Ottawa
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group being evicted from Ottawa church
The owner of a historic church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood is evicting a group with ties to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation planning to purchase the property this fall, in an apparent dispute over unpaid rent for the facility.
-
Hungry bear takes out birdfeeder in Kanata backyard
Bob Barter sent CTV News Ottawa video of the black bear poking the birdfeeder in the backyard of his home in the Katimavik neighbourhood.
-
Ontario releases plan to stabilize health-care system amid bed and staffing shortages
The next phase of Ontario's 'Plan to Stay Open' involves transferring of seniors from hospital to alternative long-term care homes, the hiring of thousands of health-care workers and a pledge to reduce surgical backlog.
Toronto
-
This is where home prices are still hot in Ontario
House prices in sought-after areas in Ontario continue to hold steady and even increase, according to a new report.
-
Ontario releases plan to stabilize health-care system amid bed and staffing shortages
The next phase of Ontario's 'Plan to Stay Open' involves transferring of seniors from hospital to alternative long-term care homes, the hiring of thousands of health-care workers and a pledge to reduce surgical backlog.
-
Ontario ICU closed for a month has no date set to reopen
A month after an Ontario intensive care unit temporarily closed due to a “significant staff shortage,” the hospital has no timeline for when the ICU will re-open its doors.
Montreal
-
Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet
There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.
-
2 dead in Laurentians in presumed domestic violence, children in youth protection
A case of alleged domestic violence has left two people dead and two children in youth protection in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.
-
Supply of children's chewable medicine dwindling in Quebec, along with liquid Tylenol
The Quebec Order of Pharmacists is urging parents to resist the temptation to hoard certain hard-to-find children's medicines should they happen upon a well-stocked store. Liquid suspensions of acetaminophen and ibuprofen for children remain in short supply in many pharmacies across the province and in the rest of the country, after several months.
Atlantic
-
Saint John Police investigating Wednesday afternoon homicide
Police say three unidentified masked men with dark clothing forced their way into an apartment where 39-year-old Justin David Breau was stabbed. The suspects ran away towards Garden Street before police arrived.
-
Homeless issue has only grown worse since Halifax encampment evictions
A year ago Thursday, complete chaos broke out in downtown Halifax when police and protesters clashed over the eviction and demolition of homeless encampments across the city.
-
Nathan Mackinnon's Stanley Cup parade set to happen Saturday in Halifax
According to Nathan Mackinnon’s former minor hockey coach, Saturday's Stanley Cup parade will be the final off-season chapter of a championship celebration that has lasted nearly two months.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Manitoba's minimum wage increasing this fall
Manitoba's minimum wage is going up this fall.
-
'We're going to stay': member of Manitoba Legislature encampments plans to fight eviction notices
A member of the encampments on the Manitoba Legislature grounds handed eviction notices says they plan on staying put and fighting the move.
-
$39 million wastewater treatment plant to benefit four Manitoba communities
A new wastewater treatment is in the works for rural Manitoba that will service four communities in the southeastern part of the province.
Calgary
-
Woman killed, man injured in early morning Evergreen shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Evergreen that left one person dead and another fighting for their life.
-
Flames reportedly near deal with Nazem Kadri, Monahan going to Montreal
The Calgary Flames are making some big moves as there are reports that star centre Nazem Kadri will be joining the team while another says a long-time member will be leaving.
-
Calgary Hospital Home Lottery launches with new prizes
The Calgary Health Foundation is launching its 22nd annual Hospital Home Lottery.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton building Canada's largest rooftop solar array
Edmonton will soon be home to the largest rooftop solar array in the country.
-
7 mini bikes stolen from Edmonton's Al Shamal Shriners
The charity organization Al Shamal Shriners is asking the public to keep an eye out for seven stolen mini bikes.
-
Edmonton Somali community mourns 14-year-old boy who drowned
A service was held Wednesday for the 14-year-old boy who recently drowned at a Whitecourt park.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 2
LIVE @ 2 | Vancouver zoo expected to give update; attraction closed for 3rd day following wolf release
The Greater Vancouver Zoo is expected to provide an update Thursday on the wolf release that forced the attraction's closure for multiple days.
-
'Botched' cosmetic procedures lead to woman's arrest in Kamloops: RCMP
Kamloops Mounties say complaints about "botched" cosmetic procedures completed in a private home led to a woman's arrest this week.
-
Attempted murder charges approved in New Westminster shooting
Two people have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in New Westminster earlier this year.