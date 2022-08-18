Waterloo regional police investigating reports of rental scams in the University District

Police are investigating several reports of rental fraud that occurred on August 6 and 7.

Police were contacted by individuals who had fallen victim to the scams after responding to online ads offering an apartment sublet in the University District of Waterloo.

The individuals met with the suspect in person before the victims paid the suspect to rent the apartment. The victims later learned that the rental property was a scam and did not receive responses when they attempted to contact the suspect again, according to police.

The suspect is described as a female, approximately 5-foot-2 tall, with long brown hair.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are encouraging renters to limit the amount of personal information or banking information they share in any transaction.