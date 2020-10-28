KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a series of suspicious fires in the past month.

They're reporting a total of six fires in Waterloo since the beginning of October. The Waterloo Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Marshal are also investigating the fires.

Here are the dates and locations of the fires:

Oct. 3 around 2:55 a.m. at Erb Street West

Oct. 10 around midnight at Amos Avenue

Oct. 15 around midnight at Regina Street

Oct. 20 around 9 a.m. at Columbia Street West

Oct. 26 around 6:50 a.m. at Lester Street

Oct. 27 around 2:10 p.m. at Northfield Drive

Officials say the fire at Amos Avenue started at one home and spread to another. The Northfield Drive fire involved a trailer, and the fires on Columbia Street West and Lester Street were in garages.

Investigators are still determining the total damage.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Officials also say anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should call police immediately.