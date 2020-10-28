Advertisement
Police investigating string of suspicious fires in Waterloo
A file image of a Waterloo Regional Police car.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a series of suspicious fires in the past month.
They're reporting a total of six fires in Waterloo since the beginning of October. The Waterloo Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Marshal are also investigating the fires.
Here are the dates and locations of the fires:
- Oct. 3 around 2:55 a.m. at Erb Street West
- Oct. 10 around midnight at Amos Avenue
- Oct. 15 around midnight at Regina Street
- Oct. 20 around 9 a.m. at Columbia Street West
- Oct. 26 around 6:50 a.m. at Lester Street
- Oct. 27 around 2:10 p.m. at Northfield Drive
Officials say the fire at Amos Avenue started at one home and spread to another. The Northfield Drive fire involved a trailer, and the fires on Columbia Street West and Lester Street were in garages.
Investigators are still determining the total damage.
Anyone with information on the fires is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Officials also say anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should call police immediately.