Waterloo region students return to the classroom without most COVID-19 restrictions

Students returning to the classroom on Tuesday were met with eased COVID-19 restrictions, a markedly different return to school since the start of the pandemic.

Words of encouragement were written on the blacktop and sidewalk at Oak Creek Public School as students walked through the doors for the first time.

Local dignitaries were on hand to offer a few words and take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the region’s newest public school.

Some students arrived at school, still not sure who their teacher would be due to a cyber-incident earlier this summer.

At Oak Creek Public School, students lined up according to their last name so they could find out which classroom they would be in. They then went to the back of the school to find their teacher, who was holding up a sign.

Students who spoke to CTV News said they were excited, but some were also a bit nervous.

The province has not mandated masks in schools, but staff and students can wear them if they choose. On Tuesday morning, there were a few people wearing masks, but a majority were not.

Extracurricular activities are expected to return this year, and schools hope to allow visitors back into the building.