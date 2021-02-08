KITCHENER -- The stay-at-home order will remain in effect in Waterloo Region until Feb. 16.

The province announced the extension in most health units on Monday afternoon.

Officials also announced changes to the COVID-19 Response Framework, which lays out how Ontario will gradually reopen.

"Our number one priority will always be protecting the health and safety of all individuals, families and workers across the province," said Premier Doug Ford in a news release. "But we must also consider the severe impact COVID-19 is having on our businesses. That's why we have been listening to business owners, and we are strengthening and adjusting the framework to allow more businesses to safely reopen and get people back to work."

Waterloo Region is one of 28 health regions in Ontario where the stay-at-home order is extended to Feb. 16. Toronto, Peel and York's order will remain in place until Feb. 22.

The province said final decisions on these dates will depend on public health indicators and trends in individual regions.

The stay-at-home order will end Wednesday in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health, and Renfrew County and District Health Unit.