Waterloo region sees spike in major injuries from motorcycle accidents
Waterloo region sees spike in major injuries from motorcycle accidents
The number of motorcycle collisions resulting in major injuries increased by 60 per cent this year, according to Waterloo regional police.
Waterloo regional police said they have responded to 31 motorcycle-involved collisions this year, eight of which resulted in major injuries.
Of the 31 collisions, 15 have occurred since June 1. Six of those resulted in major injuries.
The number of collisions in 2022 is comparable to 2021, police said.
“Collisions involving motorcycles can often be tragic and life-changing events, not only for the riders involved, but the drivers of the other vehicles involved as well,” said Scott Griffiths, staff sergeant with WRPS traffic services unit. “It is vitally important that we watch out for each other on the road and drive in a manner that helps reduce these types of collisions.”
Police said the following tips can help keep the road safe:
- Share the road and give motorcycles extra space.
- Look twice before changing lanes.
- Be seen - do your best to stay out of a driver's blind spot.
- Ensure your vehicle has proper brakes and lighting.
- Utilize all the required safety equipment, including helmets and seat belts.
- Stay alert and avoid distractions that take your mind off driving or your eyes off the road.
• Be ready to yield as a motorcycle is often closer than it seems. Remember, it can be hard to tell how fast they are travelling.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Industry committee convening special meeting on Friday to discuss Rogers outage
The House of Commons Industry and Technology committee will hold a special meeting on Friday to discuss undertaking a study on the Rogers outage.
CRTC demands answers from Rogers for network outage
Canada's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it has ordered Rogers Communications to respond to questions about last week's network outage that impacted millions of Canadians.
What Canada's telcos need to consider when coming up with crisis plan
A former telecom executive says the federal order for Canada's big telecom companies to create a mutual assistance framework to mitigate network outages could backfire as networks become overwhelmed.
'Manifestation of weakness': Zelenskyy condemns Canada for return of Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is personally condemning Canada over its decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race
Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Tag your bag: Travel experts share their thoughts on luggage trackers
With flight cancellations and delays leaving most Canadians worried about air travel, experts say using AirTags to track one's luggage could offer piece of mind for some when flying this summer.
NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA's powerful new telescope.
BREAKING | Charges laid in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
The former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri faces charges in connection with her alleged abduction six months ago in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Archeologists discover possible cause of death for pregnant mummy
Archeologists have discovered the world’s first-known pregnant mummy possibly died from cancer, as damages to her skull and nose were found during their research.
London
-
Attempted murder charge laid after man discovered on fire in east London
London police are investigating after getting a 9-1-1 call that a man was on fire.
-
‘Rats, garbage, and fires’: Vacant city-owned BRT properties on Wellington Rd. attracting squatters
Residents along the Wellington Road Gateway portion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route, are dealing with squatters in vacant properties.
-
Police say London man kidnapped from his own home
London police are looking for two men as part of a kidnapping investigation in the city.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate suspicious person after girl allegedly followed
Windsor police have launched a suspicious person investigation after a youth reported being followed through an Amherstburg neighbourhood.
-
$11-million investment to help relieve supply chain congestion at Port of Windsor
The Essex Terminal Railway Company and federal government are investing $11.2 million to relieve supply chain congestion at the Port of Windsor.
-
'It’s time to move beyond adequate': Ward 4 coun. Chris Holt running for Windsor mayor
City councillor Chris Holt announced Tuesday he’s launching a campaign to be mayor of Windsor in the upcoming municipal election.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Charges laid in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
The former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri faces charges in connection with her alleged abduction six months ago in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
-
Three people and dog rescued from Nottawasaga River
Provincial police officers rescued a stranded paddleboarder, her dog and two others from the Nottawasaga River after they spent a night in the bush waiting for help.
-
Suspicious food truck fire under investigation in Barrie
Fire officials are investigating a fire that caused significant damage to a hotdog stand in the Canadian Tire parking lot in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury has first case of monkeypox, health unit confirms
The City of Greater Sudbury has its first case of monkeypox after a local resident, who likely acquired the infection in the Toronto area, tested positive, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in a news release Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Charges laid in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
The former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri faces charges in connection with her alleged abduction six months ago in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
Ottawa
-
Police release video of east Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police have released a video of a man being shot in the east end last month in hopes of identifying the shooter.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Man charged in fatal crash at Highway 417-174 split
Ottawa police have charged a man in relation to a fatal crash at the Highway 417-174 split over the weekend.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Woman set on fire on Toronto transit bus remembered as 'kind, joyful and friendly'
A 28-year-old woman who died earlier this month after being doused with a flammable substance and set on fire on a Toronto bus outside Kipling subway station is being remembered as “kind, joyful and friendly.”
-
COVID-19 infection before 2022 offers little protection against new variants, study finds
Vaccination or recovery from a COVID-19 infection prior to 2022 provides little or no protection from getting infected again in the Omicron era, a new study completed largely by Toronto researchers found.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister Nadine Girault leaves office temporarily for health reasons
Nadine Girault has announced she is temporarily pausing her duties as Minister of International Relations and Francophonie due to health reasons.
-
Ottawa fast-tracking travel visas for Montreal AIDS conference amid sharp criticism
The federal government says it is now prioritizing temporary travel visas for people seeking to attend the International AIDS Conference in Montreal at the end of July.
-
One year later, the Canadiens believe Logan Mailloux deserves a second chance
Logan Mailloux believes he has changed tremendously and is grateful to be participating in his first official activities with the Montreal Canadiens.
Atlantic
-
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths; rise in new cases
New Brunswick is reporting four more deaths related to COVID-19, as well as a decline in hospitalizations and a rise in cases, in its weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports 1 new death related to COVID-19, rise in new cases Tuesday
Prince Edward Island is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Bystanders injured while trying to stop robbery: Winnipeg police
Two people in their 50s were hospitalized with significant injuries after they tried to stop a robbery on Balmoral Street Monday night.
-
More electric vehicle charging stations coming to Manitoba
Manitoba is set to see more electric vehicle charging stations pop up throughout the province the federal government announced on Tuesday.
-
Why people are being asked to change masks when at the hospital
A Winnipeg epidemiologist says policy changes regarding masks in hospital might need to be re-examined at after she was told remove her KN95 mask to put on a normal surgical mask.
Calgary
-
Heat warning in effect for Calgary as temperatures expected to reach 30 C
The sun is shining on the Stampede city but the return of blistering conditions carries with it significant health concerns.
-
Alberta steers away from P3 funding for Deerfoot improvements
The north-south roadway is maintained by Alberta Transportation, and the province is investing $210 million to upgrade priority areas identified in a 2020 Deerfoot Trail Corridor Study.
-
Some Albertans will soon need a referral from doctor for PCR testing, province says
The Alberta government says it is changing how it tests people for COVID-19. Starting next week, Albertans who need a PCR test to inform their medical treatment must have a referral from a health-care professional.
Edmonton
-
Some Albertans will soon need a referral from doctor for PCR testing, province says
The Alberta government says it is changing how it tests people for COVID-19. Starting next week, Albertans who need a PCR test to inform their medical treatment must have a referral from a health-care professional.
-
10 charged in connection to stolen liquor distribution network in Edmonton
Ten people have been charged and Edmonton police are looking to charge more after busting a network that distributed stolen liquor and other illegal items.
-
U.S. man charged with kidnapping, rape to appear in court Tuesday afternoon
The man accused of kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl is expected in an Oregon, U.S., courtroom again on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
'Major delays' expected on Highway 1 after truck transporting excavator crashes into overpass
Drivers taking Highway 1 through Surrey were warned to expect delays Tuesday morning after a truck transporting an excavator crashed into an overpass.
-
B.C. dentist suspended for sexual misconduct
A B.C. dentist who admitted to having "an inappropriate and unprofessional personal and sexual relationship" with a patient has been suspended for eight months.
-
B.C. nurse's registration cancelled after romantic relationship with 'vulnerable client'
A B.C. nurse has agreed to have her registration cancelled for at least 10 years as part of a disciplinary agreement after she was reportedly in a romantic relationship with a vulnerable client.