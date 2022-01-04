Waterloo Region’s HQ now a temporary COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Kitchener -

A section of Waterloo Region’s main government building has been temporarily transformed into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in a push to get as many third doses into the arms of residents.

A spokesperson told CTV Monday morning the temporary clinic is set up in the cafeteria area.

The Region of Waterloo has teamed up with Hourglass HR to run the daily clinic at 150 Frederick Street in Kitchener.

Hourglass HR is a recruiting and staffing firm that has provided staff to help administer more than 2,000 additional third doses per week.

“We appreciate this opportunity to partner with Hourglass HR and their capacity to operate and staff the regional vaccination clinic at 150 Frederick Street seven days a week,” said Vickie Murray, lead for the vaccine rollout in Waterloo Region, in a media release.

The regional vaccination clinic started Monday, and will run for the months of January and February.

“We are thankful for the support of our nurses and team members who set up this clinic during the holiday season so it would be operational this week,” added Jonathan Cohen, Managing Director of Hourglass HR, in the release.

The 150 Frederick Street vaccination clinic is by appointment only.