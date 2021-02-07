KITCHENER -- While many Super Bowl weekends are looking different this year, one thing that hasn’t changed is the spread of food watchers usually pick up from local restaurants.

Indulge Kitchen in Kitchener is one of many Waterloo Region restaurants thankful that this tradition has remained steady during the pandemic.

"I think people are just looking for comfort food," said owner Paul Cummings. "They're not allowed to celebrate in large groups so they want something to feel normal again."

Indulge was busy packaging up comfort food staples like fish and chips, burgers, and fries all Sunday.

White Rabbit in Waterloo has been preparing for the big game since Wednesday and has even added new dishes to the menu.

"We normally don't do chicken wings," said general manager Devon Campbell. "We have a smoker out back and we did smoke chicken wings for this, which we'll probably be doing in the future."

At Morty's Pub, orders stacked up for their famous chicken wings, but the Waterloo spot also kicked it up a notch with their nachos.

Jay Taylor, the pub's co-owner says Super Bowl Sunday is typically one of the busiest days of the year there, but with people celebrating at home and on a smaller scale, it's heartwarming to see the amount of people supporting local with takeout.

"I feel that so many people in the community are embracing small businesses and helping us and realizing that times are tough for us and our industry," said Taylor. "People are giving us extra business they might not have otherwise."