Waterloo Region residents will see a 6.9% tax increase next year

The Region of Waterloo approved its 2024 budget at Wednesday night’s council meeting.

The operating and capital budget, which includes costs for the Waterloo Regional Police Service, totals $2.1 billion.

“Like other municipalities, we are grappling with high inflation, interest rates and the pressures of growth,” Michael Harris, the chair of the Administration and Finance Committee, said in a media release. “This budget balances the needs of our growing community in a fiscally responsible way as we navigate the pressure of that growth on services and costs.”

According to the region, residents will see a 6.9 per cent tax increase in 2024. That means the average household will pay $165 more next year (or $13.76 per month).

The region said the budget includes investments for their community priorities:

$472 million for affordable housing, support for those experiencing homelessness, and investments to drive economic growth and opportunities

$316 million for paramedic services, children’s services, seniors’ services, youth programs and the Food Bank of Waterloo Region

$815 million for transit growth, safe water and waste management

$125 million for modernizing data and technology, employee wellbeing and ensuring long-term financial sustainability

The region decided to double its funding for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region in 2024, from $744,000 to $1.5 million. The organization asked for more aid due to increased demand in the community. The decision from council was unanimous.

“This budget process was far different than last year’s,” said regional chair Karen Redman at the meeting. “What we had was a result of a unanimously supported budget on behalf of the Region of Waterloo and that’s no small feat given our balancing of priorities, our competing needs and the fiscal realities.”

She added: “Thank you very much for a job well done.”

COUNCIL REJECTS WRPS BUDGET CUT

Earlier in the day council voted against a motion to remove $1.5 million from the police service’s portion of the budget.

Councillors debated for several hours about the $228 million going to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

“This is not about creating polarization and silos,” Councillor Colleen James explained. “This is just coming down to dollars and cents, which is what today is about. It is recognizing what we’re about to put on our taxpayers for the next year.”

She said she heard from a lot of residents who were concerned about a tax hike.

Councillor Rob Deutschmann was also was in favour of James’ motion to trim the police service’s budget. He brought up concerns about the force’s request to pay for 18 more officers.

“Over the past two years they’ve only been able to hire net six additional officers. That’s why there’s this massive deficit of sworn officers,” he said.

Deutschmann also feels the police service has not been transparent.

“This budget should be rejected and sent back to the police services board. It is not doing a service to the taxpayers of the Region of Waterloo,” he said. “We should be asking for them to do better.”

Regional Chair Karen Redman, who also sits on the WRPS board, called the police budget “well worth passing.”

“It isn’t just about the number of uniform officers. Police services are 24/7. And when there aren’t new officers or other officers, officers do overtime which is why the overtime budget goes through the ceiling,” she explained.

The motion ultimately defeated 11 to 5.