Waterloo regional police present $228 million budget ask to council

Waterloo regional police are asking for an extra $14 million in 2024.

Chief Mark Crowell presented the service’s proposed budget to regional council Wednesday.

The total budget ask stands at $228 million, up 6.7% from last year.

Crowell said staffing and overtime costs are major challenges.

“The vast majority of those overtime allowances are for frontline resources everyday,” Crowell said. “I can tell you that virtually every hour of every day we have unmet overtime needs to serve minimal staffing requirements across the Region of Waterloo.”

Waterloo Regional Police Service is projected to spend $4 million on overtime this year alone, as rising crime rates and public events add to the financial strain, Crowell said.

The final decision for next year’s budget is expected by mid-December from regional council.

More to come.