Waterloo region residents out and about enjoying good Victoria Day weather

Many residents of Waterloo region were out on the holiday Monday enjoying a number of activities and good weather.

A group of young men tell CTV News they spent the holiday out on the water canoeing.

"It's my first time," one said. "I've never done that so I really wanted to do it. I think it's a perfect time of the year to do it."

The good weather kept rental businesses like Canoeing the Grand very busy.

"They come and they use the driver as a date out, so they come on one of our trips, and instead of it just being two hours, they're actually going out and having a picnic, seeing the birds, and making a day of it," said Canoeing the Grand owner Shelly Jo Holmes.

Holmes adds that she saw a rise in the number of people renting kayaks and canoes on Monday compared to last year's long weekend.

"We might be 20 people over last year's bookings for the Saturday," said Holmes. "Some people are discovering they can put their earbuds in and just enjoy nature and get out there for exercise. We do have a lot of single kayakers going out as well.

"This year I'm hopeful things will level out a bit and we can be surer."

Not too far away, a steady stream of walkers took in the nice weather and fresh air in Victoria Park.

"It was great to see the playground so busy," one walker told CTV News. "I love to see the children out playing with their families."

While many went up to cottage country for the long weekend, others stayed back to spend more time outside.

"We're really enjoying the park," another walker said. "It's so beautiful with the trees in bloom. I love the cooler temperatures. It's not too hot."

In New Dundee, fireworks lit up the sky Saturday night, followed by a fully day of family-friendly fun as well as a community-wide garage sale.

Clothes, plants, and more were on display for hundreds in the Wilmot Township town, as children in the area sold hot dogs and lemonade.

Residents say they love how the annual event draws people from nearby places.

"Cambridge, Kitchener, New Dundee, Manheim, all kinds of the surrounding area come," said New Dundee resident Paul. "This is a well-known sale. It's on your Facebook Marketplace if you look at the community garage sales."

Ahead of Monday night, the City of Kitchener is reminding residents about a newly update fireworks bylaw, which limits fireworks to Canada Day, Diwali, and Victoria Day.

Fireworks can be set off on private property before 11:59 p.m. in Kitchener and Cambridge, but only 11 p.m. in Waterloo.