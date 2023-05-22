Waterloo region residents out and about enjoying good Victoria Day weather
Many residents of Waterloo region were out on the holiday Monday enjoying a number of activities and good weather.
A group of young men tell CTV News they spent the holiday out on the water canoeing.
"It's my first time," one said. "I've never done that so I really wanted to do it. I think it's a perfect time of the year to do it."
The good weather kept rental businesses like Canoeing the Grand very busy.
"They come and they use the driver as a date out, so they come on one of our trips, and instead of it just being two hours, they're actually going out and having a picnic, seeing the birds, and making a day of it," said Canoeing the Grand owner Shelly Jo Holmes.
Holmes adds that she saw a rise in the number of people renting kayaks and canoes on Monday compared to last year's long weekend.
"We might be 20 people over last year's bookings for the Saturday," said Holmes. "Some people are discovering they can put their earbuds in and just enjoy nature and get out there for exercise. We do have a lot of single kayakers going out as well.
"This year I'm hopeful things will level out a bit and we can be surer."
Not too far away, a steady stream of walkers took in the nice weather and fresh air in Victoria Park.
"It was great to see the playground so busy," one walker told CTV News. "I love to see the children out playing with their families."
While many went up to cottage country for the long weekend, others stayed back to spend more time outside.
"We're really enjoying the park," another walker said. "It's so beautiful with the trees in bloom. I love the cooler temperatures. It's not too hot."
In New Dundee, fireworks lit up the sky Saturday night, followed by a fully day of family-friendly fun as well as a community-wide garage sale.
Clothes, plants, and more were on display for hundreds in the Wilmot Township town, as children in the area sold hot dogs and lemonade.
Residents say they love how the annual event draws people from nearby places.
"Cambridge, Kitchener, New Dundee, Manheim, all kinds of the surrounding area come," said New Dundee resident Paul. "This is a well-known sale. It's on your Facebook Marketplace if you look at the community garage sales."
Ahead of Monday night, the City of Kitchener is reminding residents about a newly update fireworks bylaw, which limits fireworks to Canada Day, Diwali, and Victoria Day.
Fireworks can be set off on private property before 11:59 p.m. in Kitchener and Cambridge, but only 11 p.m. in Waterloo.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker sheds light on his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
After 8 years, Trudeau’s approval rate falls short of Chretien but beats out his father and Harper
Canadians are split in their opinions on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a new national poll, with two in five Canadians saying they approve of the prime minister, while slightly more than half answered that they disapprove.
Canada's Jamal Murray and Nuggets head to NBA Finals after sweeping LeBron's Lakers
Canada's Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history Monday night, sweeping the Western Conference finals with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
'This could be a turning point': Rain brings hope for firefighting efforts in Alberta
Fewer fires were burning in Alberta Monday, thanks to rain and cooler weather across the province.
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
As inquiry decision looms, here's how Canada's foreign interference saga has evolved
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should call a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie preparing for Ontario Liberal Party leadership run
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is planning to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
Recycling programs could be restructured to pay for themselves, U.S. study finds
Recycling can do more for the environment than previously known, according to a new U.S. study which compared carbon mitigation strategies, such as a transition to electric vehicles and the use of clean energy, to more traditional environmental-protection approaches.
London
-
Child cancer survivor has 'best day ever' at Blue Jays game thanks to London, Ont. realtor
With a tight grip on his souvenir baseball, you can’t wipe the smile off the face of 10-year old Joel Moscato.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate triple fatal collision in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a semi-tanker truck that claimed three lives and injured three others.
-
Canadian Coast Guard Inshore rescue stations open in Ontario
Canadian Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) stations have opened across the province to offer additional search and rescue services during the busy summer season.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate triple fatal collision in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a semi-tanker truck that claimed three lives and injured three others.
-
‘It takes a lot out of them’: Windsor family raising money for ‘devastating’ disease
The Fedak family is hoping one day there will be a cure for Crohn's Disease -- an inflammatory bowel disease that causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.
-
Man arrested after weapons call in Tilbury: Chatham-Kent police
A man has been arrested after a resident reported seeing him walking down a Tilbury street with a handgun, Chatham-Kent police say.
Barrie
-
Minden, Ont. residents seek legal challenge to prevent emergency department closure
Minden residents and cottagers are seeking a legal injunction that they hope will help pause the permanent closure of its hospital's emergency department on June 1.
-
Three injured in multi-vehicle crash in Dufferin County
Three people are in hospital after the multi-vehicle crash in Mansfield on Sunday.
-
County of Simcoe to name local student honorary paramedic for Paramedic Services Week
Danica Smith is the lucky winner of the County of Simcoe's "Paramedic for a Day" contest, coinciding with its celebration of National Paramedic Services Week.
Northern Ontario
-
Busy summer construction season set for Sudbury
A number of construction projects are moving ahead this summer in Greater Sudbury.
-
Police investigating double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.
Two people are dead and a third person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Pembroke, Ont., northwest of Ottawa.
-
More Canadians relying on charities for basic needs
A staggering number of Canadians are expecting to need charitable services over the coming months to meet basic needs.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.
Two people are dead and a third person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Pembroke, Ont., northwest of Ottawa.
-
OPP identify victim of Renfrew, Ont. homicide
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a homicide in Renfrew as a 41-year-old man. A suspect in his death remains at large. Police believe the shooting was targeted.
-
Final weekend of the Canadian Tulip Festival draws thousands of visitors
The weather was perfect for the last day of the Canadian Tulip Festival in Ottawa. Organizers say around half a million people came out to see the more than one million flowers blooming across the national capital region.
Toronto
-
Toronto agency sues bar for $84K, years after it closed during COVID-19 pandemic
A City of Toronto agency is suing the owners of a Toronto bar for $84,000 in back rent, years after the bar was forced to shut down during the pandemic.
-
Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie preparing for Ontario Liberal Party leadership run
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is planning to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
-
One male, one female shot in Mississauga: Peel police
A male and a female have been shot in Mississauga, according to Peel Regional Police.
Montreal
-
'Absolutely absurd': Highway 20 closure leads to missed flights, hours stuck in traffic for Montreal commuters
The shutdown of a section of the highway led to major traffic heading west this holiday weekend, with some even missing their flights at the Montreal-Trudeau airport.
-
Sharron Prior murder: Police to give 'major' update on 1975 cold case after suspect's body exhumed
Longueuil police will give a 'major' update Tuesday on the unsolved murder of Sharron Prior, a teenage girl killed in Montreal in 1975. The development in the cold case follows the exhumation of a suspect's body earlier this month in West Virginia.
-
Quebec Indigenous group says CAQ MNA who dismissed alleged police abuse must resign
The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is calling for a member of Quebec's governing Coalition Avenir Quebec party to resign after he suggested numerous Indigenous women lied about being sexually assaulted by police officers.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff march across Macdonald Bridge as strike nears third week
Hundreds of striking school support staff and supporters marched across the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax on Monday. The goal is to draw attention to their contract dispute with the province.
-
Nova Scotia woman, 74, dies in motor vehicle collision: RCMP
A 74-year-old woman from Larry’s River, N.S., has died following a motor vehicle collision in Meaghers Hill on Sunday.
-
Tulip Festival blooms successful weekend at Trueman Blueberry Farms in Aulac, N.B.
The second annual Tulip Festival at Trueman Blueberry Farms in Aulac, N.B., was a blooming success, bringing in the biggest attendance day of history for the farm.
Winnipeg
-
-
Gymkyds picnic fundraiser fills in for cancelled Teddy Bears' Picnic
The Teddy Bears' Picnic may be cancelled this year, but that hasn't stopped a generous gymnastics club from bringing people together to heal some hurt stuffed animals and raise money for a good cause.
-
'Such good weather': Tinkertown opens for the summer
The town where the train goes around is open again for another summer of carnival food, midway games, and rides for young and old.
Calgary
-
Stamps weather the storm and Elks for 29-24 pre-season win
Smoke, rain, thunder and lightning wreaked havoc on the CFL’s pre-season opener at McMahon Stadium on Monday.
-
Slipping and sliding out of ski season as Slush Cup takes over Sunshine Village
May long weekend not only signals the start of the gardening and camping season -- it's also the end of the ski season.
-
Scheduled showdown between Stamps, Elks to go forward despite smoke
With a concerning amount of smoke still hanging in the air Monday, some football fans questioned whether a pre-season contest between the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks would still be a go.
Edmonton
-
'This could be a turning point': Rain brings hope for firefighting efforts in Alberta
Fewer fires were burning in Alberta Monday, thanks to rain and cooler weather across the province.
-
Two high-profile conservatives post video in support of Alberta NDP
Multiple Progressive Conservatives are making it known that they will not be voting for the United Conservative Party.
-
RCMP helps save strays from evacuated community in northern Alberta
Chateh RCMP Const. Kelly Barrie has always wanted to work with dogs, so she was happy to help when some pups needed rescuing from a northern Alberta wildfire.
Vancouver
-
Emergency officials keeping close eye on rising Fraser River
Emergency officials are keeping a close eye on the Fraser River as it continues to rise.
-
'Really lucky': Man rescued before going over Lynn Canyon waterfall
A man was pulled from the water in Lynn Canyon Monday afternoon, when he was about 10 metres away from plunging down a waterfall, District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service says.
-
Latest ferry cancellations prompt Bowen Island mayor to call for reliable service
Hundreds of people were stranded on Bowen Island when BC Ferries unexpectedly cancelled half a day's worth of sailings between Snug Cove and Horseshoe Bay Saturday afternoon.