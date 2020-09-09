KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region has reported another five cases of COVID-19 as Ontario crossed two weeks of daily increases in the triple digits.

Wednesday's update brings the region's total to 1,480 cases, including 1,326 resolved cases and 120 deaths. That leaves 34 active cases, up two from Tuesday.

None of the active cases in the region are hospitalized, the region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows. To date, 251 people have been hospitalized with the disease at some point.

Officials have also declared one of the region's three outbreaks over. The outbreak at Conestoga Lodge retirement home was first declared on Sept. 2 after a staff member tested positive.

Two long-term care homes are still in outbreak. Village of University Gates has reported one staff member who tested positive, while A. R. Goudie had a resident test positive at the end of August.

Testing partners in Waterloo Region have done 72,195 tests since the pandemic began.

Across the province, officials reported 149 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday. More than half of those were in the Greater Toronto Area, with 50 in Toronto and 41 in Peel. Ottawa was also responsible for 16 of the new cases.

"Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all remain essentially stable," said Health Minister Christine Elliott on Twitter.

Wednesday's update marks the 14th day in a row that Ontario had a daily increase in the triple digits.

There have been 43,685 cases in the province since January, including 39,332 resolved cases and 2,813 deaths.