KITCHENER -- Active cases in Waterloo Region dropped again on Tuesday as officials reported 39 more cases of COVID-19.

The region is reporting 246 active cases of the disease, the lowest number since Nov. 10 when there were 244 active cases locally.

Regional officials have reported 11,577 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, including 11,082 resolved ones.

There was another death reported on Tuesday in the region, bringing the total to 241.

According to the region's COVID-19 dashboard, 302 cases have screened for a variant of concern. Of those, 22 are the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K.

There are 18 people in hospital receiving COVID-19 treatment, including seven people in the ICU.

Officials reported 16 active outbreaks in the region as of Tuesday.

Regional testing partners have performed 414,825 COVID-19 tests to date.

The region's positivity rate dropped to 2.2 per cent on Tuesday, down from 2.6 per cent reported Friday.

The reproductive rate also dropped from 1.0 to 0.9.

Ontario reported 1,546 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, a slight decrease following four straight days of increases of more than 1,600 cases.

However, the positivity rate rose again to 5.7 per cent.

The seven-day average for new cases is 1,667, up from 1,333 at this time last week.

Ontario has reported 332,119 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, including 309,849 recoveries and 7,253. There are 15,017 active cases of the disease in Ontario.