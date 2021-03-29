KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with another death related to the disease.

The region has reported 11,859 lab-confirmed cases of the disease so far, along with 11,309 recoveries.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows 299 active cases. There was another death reported on Monday, bringing that total to 242.

The dashboard also showed 20 more cases have screened positive for a variant of concern, for a total of 396. Of those, 27 are confirmed at the B.1.1.7 variant first found in the U.K.

There are 24 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including six in the ICU.

There are 16 active outbreaks in the region. This includes an outbreak at Holy Rosary CES, which was declared on March 28. There are two cases associated with that outbreak.

Ontario reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row. There were 2,094 new cases added to the provincial total on Monday.

Provincial officials said there were around 39,000 tests performed in the past 24 hours, meaning the positivity rate to 6.1 per cent.

The province's seven-day average for new cases is now at 2,094, up from 1,599 at this point last week.