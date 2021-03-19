KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 29 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Active cases dropped by 16, now sitting at 297. This is the first time the active case count has dropped below 300 this month.

The region has reported 11,459 cases of COVID-19 so far, including 10,910 resolved ones. There was another death reported Friday, bringing that total to 240.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows 261 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern. Of those, 17 are confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant first found in the U.K.

There are 23 people in hospital receiving COVID-19 treatment, including 10 in the ICU.

The region has 16 active outbreaks.

Testing partners in the region have performed 408,395 COVID-19 tests so far.

The region's positivity rose slightly Friday from 2.1 per cent to 2.6 per cent.

The reproductive rate also increased to 1.0, up from 0.8 on Tuesday.

Ontario had a spike in new infections on Friday, adding 1,745 more cases. Ten more people have also died in the province as a result of the disease.

To date, officials have reported 325,254 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 304,789 recoveries and 7,212 deaths.

There were 56,134 COVID-19 tests performed in the past 24 hours, and Ontario's positivity rate now sits at 3.3 per cent.