KITCHENER -- A concerning COVID-19 trend has emerged this week in Waterloo Region.

There are currently two outbreaks at day camps, affecting children who are not eligible for the vaccine.

One of those camps is at the University of Waterloo’s Columbia Icefield.

“During the week public health let us know that we had two cases confirmed at one of our hockey day camps,” said Nick Manning, the Associate Vice-President of Communications at the school.

On Friday, public health also confirmed more COVID-19 cases at a separate day camp.

They say they will release details about that second outbreak Saturday.

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang is reminding residents that despite entering Step 3 in the province’s reopening plan, the more highly transmissible Delta variant is still widespread in the community and children under the age of 12 are not vaccinated.

“That’s another reason why we have to remain cautious,” she says. “What we are seeing today is that spread is occurring more now in those groups.”

The province’s Minister of Health tells CTV News they are monitoring the situation, but maintaining day camps are a priority.

“This is really important for their physical and mental health,” said Christine Elliott.

For children to continue to enjoy summer camps, Dr. Wang is urging everyone to continue to adhere to public health protocols.

“All residents are reminded not to attend work or group activities such as camp if they, or their children, have symptoms.”

Dr. Wang says vaccine trial results for children 12-years-old and younger are expected in September, and they are hoping to vaccinate this age group in the Fall.