Waterloo Region reopens online COVID-19 vaccine booking for second, third doses

Region of Waterloo Public Health will reopen its COVID-19 vaccine booking system for second and third doses as officials prepare to expand eligibility to children aged five to 11.

As of Nov. 1, residents will need an appointment to get a second or third vaccine dose. First doses are still available as walk-ins at all regional clinics.

"An appointment-based approach will make it easier for Waterloo Region to prioritize administering first and second doses to children while administering booster doses to individuals who will benefit from additional protection while the Delta variant is still in circulation," a release from the region said in part.

The vaccine booking system will open on Oct. 30.

Vaccines are also available at pharmacies and primary care offices.