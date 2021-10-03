Waterloo Region reaches grim milestone with 300th COVID-19 related death
Waterloo Region hit a grim milestone on Sunday after health officials reported one new COVID-19 related death, bringing the region’s total to 300.
10 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday. There are now 19,711 confirmed cases in Waterloo Region, including 19,229 resolved infections and 180 active cases.
One of the latest infections is a child aged nine or younger, three are among youth ages 10 to 19 and two are within the 20 to 29 age group.
An outbreak was declared at JF Carmichael Public School, growing the total number of outbreaks to six. Four people are receiving care at an area ICU, the same as on Saturday.
Waterloo Region has confirmed 6,418 variant of concern cases.
The region’s variant breakdown is as follows:
- 3,127 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7
- 21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315
- 98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1
- 2,911 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617
- 261 cases have had a mutation detected, but have yet to have a variant strain confirmed
Ontario reported 580 new cases on Sunday, with two new deaths.
There are 588,101 total cases since the pandemic began, including 573,366 resolved infections and 9,752 deaths.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau apologized to chief of Tk'emlups te Secwepemc after Tofino trip: PMO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he has apologized to the chief of a British Columbia First Nation which invited him to visit on Canada's first National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
Leaked records open a 'Pandora' box of financial secrets
Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century, according to a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world.
Blood thinners can reduce COVID-19 deaths by nearly half, study finds
The use of blood thinners by COVID-19 patients, either before being infected with the disease or afterward, can reduce deaths by almost half, according to new research.
Wife of Canadian Uyghur advocate held in China says Canada should boycott Olympics if he is not released
The wife of a Canadian Uyghur advocate who has been in a Chinese prison for 15 years says the federal government should use the use 2022 Beijing Olympics as a bargaining chip to bring her husband home.
Elizabeth May won't be Green interim leader, says Annamie Paul hurting party
Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May says Annamie Paul is hurting the Green Party by remaining in control of its communications.
Plane towing a marriage proposal goes down and kills one, injures another
Montreal police (SPVM) and firefighters are investigating a plane crash on Ile Ste-Helene that killed one person and injured another.
How job applicants can avoid toxic work environments in the age of COVID-19
Job hunting has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still ways to determine if a company is the right fit, workplace author Melanie Pound says.
Advil cold and sinus tablets recalled in Canada due to labelling mix-up
Two lots of Advil tablets have been recalled in Canada due to a labelling error that may lead to some caplets being taken at the wrong time of day.
Canadian doctors help critically ill pregnant woman survive and save baby's life
A pregnant woman with pulmonary hypertension being sustained for weeks on a specialized life support mostly used for COVID-19 patients, all to hold off a necessary lung transplant long enough for a team to deliver her premature baby.
London
-
Fatal collision closes westbound lanes of Highway 401
One person has died and another transported to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after a vehicle and transport truck collided on Highway 401 in London.
-
Young child dies after falling from balcony in London, Ont.: Police
The London Police Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating the death of a young child who sustained injuries after falling from a high rise building Saturday afternoon.
-
Fire crews extinguish car blaze on Highway 401
Westbound traffic slowed to a crawl on Highway 401 Sunday afternoon as firefighters extinguished a car fire.
Windsor
-
'A step in the right direction': Windsor petition demanding Vatican apology moves forward
A petition calling for accountability over Canada’s residential school system has been submitted after getting a larger than expected response.
-
Windsor police investigate shots fired incident downtown
Police are investigating an incident after multiple gunshots were heard in a downtown Windsor neighbourhood early Sunday morning.
-
No criminal offence in Chatham-Kent high-speed chase: SIU
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has cleared the Chatham-Kent Police Service in connection with a high-speed pursuit on Highway 401 that ended in a woman sustaining serious injuries last year.
Barrie
-
Ontario reports 580 new COVID-19 infections, two more deaths
The province confirmed 580 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.
-
Two people clinging to life after Mono crash
Two people have been airlifted to Toronto trauma centres following a crash in Mono Township.
-
No winning ticket for Saturday's $9 million Lotto 649 jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the $9 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury author releases new book with message about autism and acceptance
As part of the Sudbury Art Crawl, author Adam Mardero signed copies of his newly published book titled 'Uncommon Sense: An Autistic Journey.'
-
Art show in Richards Landing in memory of Doug Hook
A trio of artists from the Algoma region are remembering a lost comrade by holding an art show.
-
South Porcupine Food Bank officially opens new location to serve people throughout Timmins and beyond
The South Porcupine Food Bank had little time to waste after smoke damage over the summer spoiled its inventory and place of operation.
Ottawa
-
Panda-monium: Vehicle damaged, streets covered in garbage following celebrations in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood
CTV News Ottawa cameras captured footage of a large street party near the University of Ottawa campus following the annual Panda Game late Saturday night.
-
Ottawa surpasses 30,000 total cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic
Thirty-six of the 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday involve residents under the age of 20.
-
Confederation Line shutdown enters a third week with no word on reopening timeline
Ottawa's city manager says Rideau Transit Group and Rideau Transit Maintenance are still working on a timeline to resume service on the Light Rail Transit system.
Toronto
-
'Reckless and destructive': Ontario university responds to gathering of nearly 5,000 people
The 'fake homecoming' event was attended by approximately 5,000 people and saw damage and destruction to local property.
-
Ontario reports 580 new COVID-19 infections, two more deaths
The province confirmed 580 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.
-
Strippers' challenge of Ontario pandemic measures to be heard in court
An advocacy group representing strippers will argue in Ontario court this week that provincial pandemic measures affecting strip clubs have targeted the workers and violated their charter rights.
Montreal
-
Plane towing a marriage proposal goes down and kills one, injures another
Montreal police (SPVM) and firefighters are investigating a plane crash on Ile Ste-Helene that killed one person and injured another.
-
Quebec to invest more than $500,000 to promote the French language among immigrants
Quebec is budgeting over $500,000 to promote and support the French language among new immigrants, especially in the Montreal region.
-
Quebec reports 499 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Quebec is reporting 499 more COVID-19 infections on Sunday. One more person has also been reported dead due to the disease.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 93 new cases on Sunday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 96 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 759.
-
Canada-to-U.S. ferry service set to resume in 2022 after three year hiatus
An international ferry service that links Canada with the United States is set to resume next year after being cancelled three years in a row.
-
Cape Breton school opens interactive path dedicated to Truth and Reconciliation
A school in Cape Breton has teamed up with First Nations communities to create an interactive path to help teach students and the community more about truth and reconciliation.
Winnipeg
-
Gas leak on Salter Street prompts evacuation Sunday morning
The demolition of a fire-damaged house Sunday morning caused a gas leak and evacuations in Winnipeg’s North End.
-
Targeted health restrictions draw criticism from southern Manitoba communities
New targeted public health orders going into effect on Oct. 5 aren't sitting well with many southern Manitoba residents, including some local politicians.
-
Trudeau apologized to chief of Tk'emlups te Secwepemc after Tofino trip: PMO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he has apologized to the chief of a British Columbia First Nation which invited him to visit on Canada's first National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
Calgary
-
Military help on its way to Alberta to offset pandemic pressures
The Canadian Armed Forces will deploy eight critical care nurses to Alberta on Monday, with the bulk of them being stationed in Edmonton area hospitals.
-
Vaccines are safe and not 'experimental', writes panel of Alberta health experts
As the province continues to struggle with the rising number of cases during COVID-19's fourth wave, health officials are stepping up to a new challenge – one based on misinformation spread on social and digital media platforms.
-
'We've been through a lot': Calgary Counselling Centre offers free mental health wellness tool
The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a challenge for many people and that's why a Calgary organization is giving everyone the chance to get the help they need.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton luxury home market booms in 2021, sales nearly double
The number of people investing a million dollars or more to buy a home in Edmonton is on the rise.
-
Military nurses expected in Alberta Monday but experts say more still must be done against fourth wave of COVID-19
Up to eight Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) nursing officers will be ready on Monday to help Alberta’s beleaguered health-care system, but some medical experts believe the provincial government must take more action.
-
Oilers' Archibald out of lineup indefinitely, diagnosed with myocarditis
Edmonton Oilers winger Josh Archibald will be out of the team’s lineup due to being diagnosed with a heart condition after having COVID-19.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 booster shots to begin for residents of long term B.C. care homes
Residents of long-term care homes in B.C. will start getting their third COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.
-
Only 3 COVID-19 violation tickets issued relating to vaccine cards
In the first 11 days after B.C. implemented its vaccine card system requiring proof of vaccination to enter non-essential businesses, the province says it issued three violation tickets.
-
Some B.C. businesses consider cutting ties with China amid political tension
From the imprisonment of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China, to Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou being held in Canada, diplomatic ties between the two nations have been strained.