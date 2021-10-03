Waterloo Region reaches grim milestone with 300th COVID-19 related death

Waterloo -

Waterloo Region hit a grim milestone on Sunday after health officials reported one new COVID-19 related death, bringing the region’s total to 300.

10 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday. There are now 19,711 confirmed cases in Waterloo Region, including 19,229 resolved infections and 180 active cases.

One of the latest infections is a child aged nine or younger, three are among youth ages 10 to 19 and two are within the 20 to 29 age group.

An outbreak was declared at JF Carmichael Public School, growing the total number of outbreaks to six. Four people are receiving care at an area ICU, the same as on Saturday.

Waterloo Region has confirmed 6,418 variant of concern cases.

The region’s variant breakdown is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

2,911 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

261 cases have had a mutation detected, but have yet to have a variant strain confirmed

Ontario reported 580 new cases on Sunday, with two new deaths.

There are 588,101 total cases since the pandemic began, including 573,366 resolved infections and 9,752 deaths.