Waterloo Region providing more affordable housing for women

Kitchener -

The Region of Waterloo, the YW of Kitchener-Waterloo and the City of Kitchener have provided an update on a new affordable housing project at 1470 Block Line Rd. in Kitchener.

The building will provide 41 new apartments for women facing or at risk of homelessness in the region. The project began construction in March and is expected to be completed by early 2022.

In a news release, the Region of Waterloo said the homes will offer a long list of supports, including:

Case and crisis management

Support with daily living skills

Access to food bank services

Move-in services

“In many cases, the women who will be moving in YW Block Line Supportive Housing have been homeless for years,” Elizabeth Clarke, CEO of the YW Kitchener-Waterloo said. “Our new program will end their homelessness and the homelessness of almost half the women on Waterloo Region’s supportive house waitlist.”

The federal government is supplying $8.2 million in funding as part of a rapid housing initiative that aims to build more than 4,000 affordable housing units across the country.

The City of Kitchener’s contribution of the one-acre Block Line Rd. property is valued at $2.57 million.