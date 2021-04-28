KITCHENER -- More than 14,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.

The region added 70 more cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 14,069 to date.

There was another death reported on Wednesday as well, bringing the region's total to 252. The region said the man who died was in his 80s.

"I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of the individual," an emailed statement from Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said in part.

There are 13,194 cases considered resolved.

A total of 1,732 cases have screened for a variant of concern, including 46 as the B.1.1.7 variant, five as the P.1 variant and one as the B.1.351 variant.

There are 583 active cases in the region.

Seventy-one people are in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including 33 in the ICU.

There are 29 active outbreaks in the region. Of those, 22 are in workplaces.

Provincial officials reported 3,480 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The positivity rate also dropped, now sitting at 7.2 per cent.

To date, Ontario has reported 455,606 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 408,765 recoveries and 7,988 deaths.